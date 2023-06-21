Subscribe
Sign in
Home
IG
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
Eating in Italy: the list
Pasta in Rome and pizza in Naples — and oh, the gelato.
Jun 21
•
Dorie Greenspan
83
28
Pastabilities take shape
Could I have asked the universe for a trip to Italy and gotten it?
Jun 8
•
Dorie Greenspan
125
88
May 2023
Five days in Paris, five days of pâtisserie
And strawberries galore 🍓
May 18
•
Dorie Greenspan
130
17
April 2023
April in Paris — from memory
I’m perpetually behind on Paris — but then, who could possibly keep up with that city?
Apr 27
•
Dorie Greenspan
150
46
My new double agent trick to crinkle cookies
Two sugars, two coatings and you've got a snowy, crinkle top for these brownies-turned-cookie treats
Apr 13
•
Dorie Greenspan
91
21
March 2023
A bunch of recipes for Passover, Easter and Spring
Spring caught me by surprise! if you're a late bloomer like me, these ideas might come in handy
Mar 30
•
Dorie Greenspan
55
7
Asked and answered: A French apple tart from quick puff pastry
Priscilla Martel is back to help me share this almost no-recipe recipe
Mar 24
•
Dorie Greenspan
58
10
A simple/pretty maple bundt recipe for mud/sugaring season
Gesine Bullock-Prado's new book is a love letter to Vermont
Mar 13
•
Dorie Greenspan
78
22
I'm not supposed to be in Paris
Missed connections, altered plans, and a bonjour from the fair
Mar 2
•
Dorie Greenspan
76
36
February 2023
Blizzard Beef Stew: Rewind
It's time to break out the Dutch oven. Again.
Feb 24
•
Dorie Greenspan
77
45
Crispy fried sweets for Mardi Gras
Merveilles — "miracles" in French — are puffy, crunchy, sugar-dusted and my favorite for the holiday
Feb 18
•
Dorie Greenspan
53
7
Add heat and some sweet and bingo! Bitter leaves become irresistible
Have fun riffing on this rediscovered French recipe
Feb 11
•
Dorie Greenspan
52
17
© 2023 Sweet Times, Inc.
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts