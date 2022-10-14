Some cookies, some cakes, some savories and a slice of life from my home to yours.

One day, when I was working with Julia Child, she stopped mid-sentence, threw her arm around my shoulder and declared in her famous trill, “We are so lucky!” She had eight inches on me, so when I looked up, I’m sure I seemed like an inquisitive kid, but I wanted to know what had caused this joyous outburst. “We’re so lucky,” she said, “because we work in food – it means we’ll never stop learning.”

Of course, she was right. Right about being lucky and right about food as a boundless source of fascination, of problems to be solved, of triumphs to be celebrated and of adventures, some planned, most of them serendipitous.

That moment was 25 years ago, but I think of it daily because I know from years in the kitchen – and from writing 14 cookbooks – that when you’re as passionate about food and as curious about the world as I am, there’s always something to learn.

And there’s always a story.

Food tastes best when it’s shared and even better when it’s served with a story. Come for the food and the stories, the peeks behind the scenes, the travel, the tips and the conversations with the terrific people who’ll join the community.

“xoxoDorie” is the way I’ve been signing my letters, emails and books since forever. I chose the name because I think of xoxo as kisses and hugs and shorthand for love, so it’s perfect for being in touch with you.

So happy to have you here.

A BAKER’S DOZEN OF THINGS ABOUT ME

I was born in Brooklyn (before it was hip and groovy).

I burned my parents’ kitchen down when I was 12 and didn’t cook again until I got married.

I’m married to Michael (and have been since I was a junior in college) and mom to Joshua, formerly known as “The Kid,” now married to Linling Tao and father to the miraculous Gemma and VV.

I gave up working on my doctorate in gerontology to bake cookies in a restaurant basement (a job I was fired from) and thank my stars I did.

I was a columnist for The New York Times Magazine for five years. Before that, I wrote a column for The Washington Post.

I write the xoxoDorie newsletter.

I’ve written 14 cookbooks.

My latest cookbook, Baking with Dorie, came into the world on October 19, 2021. (My last cookbook, Everyday Dorie, was a Scorpio, like its mom.)

I have five James Beard Awards (one for journalism; one for my book, Baking with Julia; one for Baking From My Home to Yours; one for Dorie’s Cookies; and one for being voted into the Who’s Who of Food and Beverage in America).

I’ve won the Cookbook of the Year Award from the International Association of Culinary Professionals (IACP) … twice (once for Desserts by Pierre Hermé and once for Around My French Table).

I’ve been on The New York Times Bestseller List … three times (once for Around My French Table, once for Baking Chez Moi and again for Baking with Dorie. )

I was awarded the Mérite d’ Agricole – the Order of Agricultural Merit – by the French Consulate for my writings about France’s food.

I live in three places: New York City, Westbrook, CT and Paris, France and yes, I consider myself extraordinarily lucky.

Some of the links in this newsletter may be affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I might earn a little flour-and-sugar money if you make a qualifying purchase after clicking one of these links, which I promise to use while creating more stories like this. All opinions remain my own — these stories are not sponsored and I do not get paid to write them. Affiliate commissions help offset the costs of publishing this newsletter. Thanks for your support.