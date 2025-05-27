ONLY A FEW DAYS LEFT TO MAKE SURE YOU GET THE XOXOVERSARY BONUS IN YOUR INBOX!

Bonjour! Bonjour!

It’s Friendship Food time again and I while I’ve got a great recipe for you, I’ve got something even better — an entire book of crazy-good food made, like Friendship Food, to be shared. Also, as I do every time I send you a FRIENDSHIP FOOD recipe, I make a donation in honor of you, my treasured xoxoDorie readers. This month, we’re buying cookbooks through NOW SERVING LA to help replace those that people lost in the Los Angeles fires.

Love before first sight

Even before I met Casey Elsass, I admired him for his spirit and spunk, his writing and his terrific ideas about food. It was his first solo book, What Can I Bring? that tipped me over to crushdom (Bookshop / B&N / Amazon). Who wouldn’t love a guy and a book that answers that pesky question in 75 delicious ways!

I like to say that I met Casey when we had lunch together in Paris. Never mind that Casey reminded me we’d bumped into each other in the Old Saybrook, Connecticut Stop & Shop. Given the choice between the Stop & Shop checkout aisle and a bistro in Paris, you know what I’d choose.

If you’re a cookbook lover, you may know Casey’s name from the books he helped chefs write, including one of my favorites, Renato Poliafito’s Dolci! (There’s a recipe from Dolci in the archives.) But here you get the full-Casey and that means a lot of humor, a lot of very solid advice and all those good recipes. And the answer to the question that every guest asks: What Can I Bring?

Casey’s smart sum-up

On the page facing the table of contents, there’s a triple-scoop ice cream cone and, on either side of it, the wisdom of the ages — or at least what could be a guest’s mantra:

If you’re always on time, bring appetizers.

If you’re reliably late, bring a drink.

If you’re stopping by later, bring dessert.

If you’re bringing nothing else, bring a present.

Of course he’s got recipes to cover each situation and advice to go with them. Also the reminder to always tell your host what you’ll be making and to always bring whatever pans, platters or gear you’ll need to set it up. As Casey says in a paragraph labeled Come Prepared:

Besides having your food ready to go, make sure you pack every­ thing you need. Their home is not your Williams Sonoma. Serving utensils, a big bowl, or special cups are your responsibility. For common things, like a knife to cut the cake, just ask ahead of time so you know you’re covered.

Things I want to bring — or make for others

I am always on time, except in Paris, where arriving at the “right” time is wrong: You’re meant to give the host 10 to 15 minutes “extra” to get things together. And so, following Casey’s suggestion, I’d be a good one to bring an appetizer — maybe his Herb Salad with Homemade Ranch (the directions for traveling with it are great) or the Gochujang + Cheddar Scones, which are not really an app, but who’d argue? If I were the reliably late type, I’d bring the Whole Lemon Lemonade (which I’ll be making at home for a lunch I’m planning) and whether or not I’ll be “stopping by later” I’d be delighted to bring the Buttermilk Brownies (love their chevron-patterned top) or the beautiful Peach + Ginger Upside-Down Cake (scroll down for the recipe). And if I were bringing nothing, then I might bring Casey’s Homemade Hot Fudge Sauce.

Photos: Gentl and Hyers for "What Can I Bring?"

A few questions

Reading What Can I Bring? set me thinking about hosting and guesting. I’m curious about what you think and do. When someone asks what they can bring, what do you say?

Do you give people specific things to bring?

Do you say nothing?

Do people always bring something?

When people follow your advice and don’t bring anything, are you secretly disappointed?

What the French do – a petite digression

In Paris, the bringing-food-thing is different — in fact, it’s hardly done. When I moved here over 25 years ago, I had a whole new etiquette to learn, some of which I learned by trial and embarrassment (I should never have brought that lemon tart without alerting my host, who’d already made dessert, of course), and some of which I learned because friends were kind enough to teach me. And while so much has changed — life is delightfully less formal now — whenever I’m going to someone’s home for the first time or whenever I’ve been invited to dinner by someone I don’t know well, I fall back on “the list.”

The unofficial list of things that are always right to bring includes: Chocolates — they can be served after dessert, so they don’t disturb the order of things; flowers — but only if they don’t need a vase (or if you know the host can just grab a vase); and books — books are always in good taste and always easy to find: bookstores abound in Paris.

As for wine, a favorite bring-along: If you haven’t checked it out with your host ahead of time, don’t be surprised if she tucks your bottle away for another time because she’s already decided on, chilled and or opened the wines for the evening.

Of course, all bets are off if you know someone well — bring whatever you think might delight them — or if you plan ahead with your host. And when you plan ahead, plan to consult Casey, too — he’s got great ideas that are right no matter where you live.

Make good things, do good things, bring good things — and always share them with friends.

PEACH + GINGER UPSIDE-DOWN CAKE

Adapted from a recipe reprinted with permission from What Can I Bring? by Casey Elsass © 2025. Published by Union Square & Co., an imprint of Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group.

Get your copy at Bookshop / B&N / Amazon

From Casey:

This lightly ginger-spiced cake is the perfect base (well, topping that later becomes a base) for juicy, ripe peaches. Of course, I’ve made the cake with frozen peaches, but it really is next level if you can wait for summer when they’re plump and perfect. Ground ginger is not only a lot easier than grating fresh or chopping candied, it also packs a big ginger punch, which is my partner of choice all the time for peaches. It’s one of those back-pocket, seemingly effortless cakes that our grandmothers all somehow had, and it’s especially perfect outside on a humid night.

VG, NF

GOOD TO KNOW BEFORE YOU START

The peaches: You can slice and bake the peaches with or without the peel. When Mary tested the recipe, she kept the peel on; I’m a non-peeler too. If you want to peel the peaches, you might be able to peel them with a vegetable peeler (I like this one for the job) — delicate business — or you can dunk them in a pot of boiling water for 15 to 30 seconds, transfer them to a bowl of ice water and then peel. You can also use frozen peaches; see Casey’s Party Tricks.

Casey’s “Party Tricks”:

This can also be done with a 16-ounce bag of frozen sliced peaches that has been thawed in the fridge overnight.

If you’re traveling with this cake, strategically stick toothpicks between a few of the peach slices, then loosely cover the plate with plastic wrap so it’s tented on the toothpicks.

Any leftover cake can be covered and refrigerated for up to 5 days.

Makes an 8-inch cake

INGREDIENTS

Nonstick cooking spray

For the peaches:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1/2 cup (100 grams) sugar

2 teaspoons cornstarch

2 teaspoons ground ginger powder

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 pound (454 grams) ripe peaches (see Party Tricks above)

For the cake

3/4 cup (150 grams) sugar

1/2 cup (1 stick; 4 ounces; 113 grams) unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 large eggs

1/2 cup (120 grams) sour cream

2 teaspoons ground ginger

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon almond extract (optional)

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 cups (210 grams) all-purpose flour

Whipped cream, for serving (optional)

Photo: Mary Dodd

DIRECTIONS

Preheat the oven to 350°F and set a rack in the lower third. Set an 8-inch (or 9-inch) cake pan right-side up on a piece of parchment. Trace around the bottom of the pan, then cut around the inside of the circle to avoid the ink. Coat the bottom and sides of the pan with nonstick spray, then press the parchment round to the bottom.

Make the peaches: Pour the melted butter into the bottom of the prepared pan and swirl to coat the parchment. In a small bowl, pinch the sugar, cornstarch, ginger, and salt together, then sprinkle evenly over the butter. Cut the peaches into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Lay the peach slices, slightly overlapping, in a circle around the rim of the pan, then another overlapping circle inside, then a few more pieces to cover the center. You’ll probably have extra slices, so A) pick only the best ones for the pan and B) enjoy your snack.

Photo: Mary Dodd

Make the cake: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment (or a big bowl using a handheld mixer), beat the butter and the sugar on low speed until combined. With the mixer running, add the eggs one at a time, letting each one totally mix in before adding the next. Use a rubber spatula to scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl. Add the sour cream, ginger, cinnamon, salt, almond extract, baking powder, and baking soda and mix on low for 1 minute more, until everything is combined. Set a small mesh strainer over the bowl, pour in the flour, and tap to sift over the batter. Mix on low for 1 more minute, then scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl again.

Scrape the batter over the peaches. Slide the pan into the oven and set a timer for 30 minutes. (If you’re using a 9-inch cake pan, set the timer for 25 minutes.) Slide a toothpick into the center of the cake. If it comes out clean or with a few crumbs, you’re good. If not, set a timer for 5 minutes and test again.

Photos: Mary Dodd

Set a timer for 15 minutes to let the cake cool slightly. Use oven mitts or thick kitchen towels to protect your hands. Put the cake pan in one hand and set the serving plate on top, making sure it’s centered. Put your other hand on top of the plate and quickly flip. If the cake doesn’t drop onto the plate (it’s going to, but I just want to be sure), set the plate on the counter and lightly tap once or twice. The parchment will probably come out with the cake, but if it stays in the pan and holds any peach slices captive, just pluck them out and place them back in their slot on the cake. Let the cake cool for about 30 minutes before serving, or cool completely. Serve the slices plain, with whipped cream, or with ice cream.