Bonjour! Bonjour!

Spring’s a capricious one. One day you’re sitting on a terrace sipping rosé and the next you’re searching for that wool scarf you thought you were done with for a while. And you can’t trust the flowers to set you straight, since the Luxembourg Garden, “my” park, is always gorgeous and full of color. It’s a joy and a lesson in always keeping your expectations in check and your little down vest nearby.

The three real spring-is-here indicators are the sniffles and sneezes you hear everywhere — it’s been a fierce season for allergies, even I, who (foolishly) declared that I’d outgrown them, was felled by pollen; the bouquets of peonies for sale everywhere (while mine are flowering unseen in Connecticut, I’m buying them weekly here); and the trio of spring’s best produce in the markets: asparagus (white and green), rhubarb and strawberries. Like summer’s fresh corn, the unwritten rule is to have these foods as often as you can because they’ll be gone before you’ve had your fill.

While it’s unusual for me to have strawberries to play around with — unless I hide them, Michael will finish the basket before I’ve had the chance to tell him that some of those berries were earmarked for dessert — I tucked enough of them away to make a nice sundae-ish dessert. Scroll down for the recipe, a little story and a question of the what’s-in-a-name variety.

Three cheers for great authors, great books and the James Beard Cookbook nominations

Years ago, I was a judge on the James Beard Foundation cookbook awards committee — I also served as a judge for the IACP (International Association of Culinary Professionals) — and it was one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done. Not just because it’s hard for me to make decisions in general or because there’s so much work to do (one year, there were 75 submissions in the category I was judging), but because of the responsibility it carries: It’s serious work and so much depends on it.

Both the Beard Foundation and the IACP have strict procedures, rules and rating systems for how to judge books. And each selects a committee to work on each award category. The times that I judged, I didn’t know who else was working on my category and I was asked to not discuss the work with anyone or to tell anyone which subject was mine. I don’t remember all the rules, but I do remember being overwhelmed by the quality of the books. So many good books. I read them all and made notes on the recipes and the writing, the design and the overall quality of the books. Each judge then sent in their ratings — I think we were asked to mark our top 3 or 5 books. But the work wasn’t done then — we also tested recipes. There’s an expression that you always hear around Oscar time — “It’s an honor just to be nominated” — it’s become a cliché, but it’s true when it comes to cookbook awards. It’s so hard to win a nomination that it’s truly an honor. (The Beard Awards looked to the Oscars as a model, but nowadays I think it should be the other way around — while we’re reading, cooking and baking to make decisions, the people determining who gets that little gold guy are being told that they must actually watch the films. Imagine!)

All this to say congratulations to the authors whose books were nominated last week for a James Beard award. You can find the full list here. And you might also want to dip into our archive to see the books, now nominees, that we talked about over the year.

When is a Melba not a Melba or is it always a Melba?

A couple of weeks ago, a friend invited me to have lunch with her at the famous bistro, Benoit. The restaurant is more than 100 years old and its current owner, Alain Ducasse, has kept the enchantment of the original décor and the spirit of the menu, which tracks traditional and is, at the same time, appealingly modern and sophisticated. And the gougères that come to every table are great!

Gougères always say “welcome!” // Photo: Meg Zimbeck

But it was the dessert that made me think about how we play around in the kitchen. The dessert — both delicious and beautiful — was a strawberry Melba. You might know the classic Melba dessert. It’s a peach Melba. It was created by the renowned chef Auguste Escoffier for the famous soprano, Nellie Melba. Escoffier was at the Savoy in London when Melba was preforming Wagner’s Lohengrin. When the chef learned that the artist was coming to dinner at the hotel — a guest of the Duke d’Orleans — he made a special dessert for her which consisted of peaches on a bed of vanilla ice cream decorated with swan’s wings (a reference to the opera) made of ice. Later, in 1899, when Escoffier was at the Carlton in London, he revised his Peach Melba and put it on his menu. The new dessert had the same perfect peach on top of the same perfect vanilla ice cream, but the chef added a puree of fresh raspberries that was poured over the peach. Escoffier is quoted as saying that any change to this recipe would spoil it. Actually, I was being a wimp about it. The direct translation is: Any deviation from this rule [the rule of 3 ingredients] harms the finesse of the dessert.

Yes, I feel a little ashamed that I’ve played around with the classics for so many years, but there’s a consolation for sinners like me in the fact that Ducasse, a truly grand chef, played around too. His strawberry Melba consisted of vanilla ice cream, fresh strawberries, a fresh strawberry jus (or maybe a light syrup) and a quenelle of whipped cream.

What do you think? Is it ok to turn a peach Melba into a strawberry Melba? Is it ok to play with the classics? How do you feel about pineapple carpaccio (carpaccio was the name originally given to a dish of very, very thinly sliced meat)? Tuna tartare? (The original was beef.) Or? Chime in — I know there are more culinary appropriations like this, but I’ve gone blank. And, if it’s not ok to make a strawberry Melba, who’s going to tell all the bakers on TikTok that it’s against the rules to make any kind of tiramisu but the straight-up classic?

I loved the strawberry Melba and went home and made a pair for Michael and myself. Instead of a strawberry juice or syrup, I just made a coulis with the teensiest bit of sugar — my strawberries were perfect! And I confess to having put some cream on top of the vanilla ice cream. I was sorry that Michael had finished the little pot of strawberry jam that I’d made — I would have liked to have put some in the bottom of the coupe. If I’d had raspberries, I might have added some or used raspberry coulis in place of the strawberry sauce. And because I had rhubarb, I made a little compote and spooned that over too. Other sacrilegious additions could have included chopped pistachios (or toasted sliced almonds, which I think Escoffier approved of), shaved chocolate, candied rose petals (rose and strawberry are a good combo) or some dark berries, like blueberries or blackberries. It could even have had peaches.

Break some rules. Have some fun. Make something sweet. Share it. And I’ll see you next week.

STRAWBERRY MELBA

More a sketch than a recipe

GOOD TO KNOW BEFORE YOU START

The no-rule rule: Because I made this up based on the dessert from Benoit which was based on a dessert by Escoffier, I can’t possibly hold you to any rules and this simple spoonable doesn’t require any. So just use as much or as little of anything as you’d like.

The rhubarb compote: Another no-recipe recipe (see below). It’s not a must for the strawberry Melba, but it’s good with it and good to have in the house. You can use it to top other desserts, to flavor plain yogurt or to add an extra bit of deliciousness to toast spread with (salted) butter.

Makes as many melba as you’d like

INGREDIENTS

Vanilla ice cream

Fresh strawberries, sliced or halved from top to bottom

Strawberry coulis (see below)

Rhubarb compote, optional (see below)

Crème fraîche or lightly whipped cream

DIRECTIONS

For each Melba, put a scoop (or two) of ice cream in a coupe or small bowl. Surround the ice cream with berries — I try to stand them up, but I’m not always successful — and add the coulis, either pouring it over the ice cream or around it. Top with a little rhubarb compote, if you’d like, and then finish with cream. Serve immediately.

With rhubarb compote

STRAWBERRY COULIS

Makes about 1/3 cup, but you can make as much as you’d like

INGREDIENTS

4 ounces (113 grams) hulled strawberries, roughly chopped

About 1 teaspoon sugar, or to taste

Squirt of lemon juice or a drop of crème de cassis or Kirsch, optional

DIRECTIONS

Put the strawberries and sugar in the bowl of a mini food processor and whirl until you have a puree. Taste and add more sugar, if needed. (Alternatively, you can mash the berries by hand or use an immersion blender.) If you’d like, add a splash of juice or liqueur. Pour into a container, cover and refrigerate until needed.

STORING: The coulis will keep covered in the fridge for about 3 days.

RHUBARB COMPOTE

Makes about 1 cup

INGREDIENTS

3 trimmed branches fresh rhubarb (about 7 ounces; 200 grams), peeled and cut into small pieces (about 1/2 inch thick), to make about 2 cups

1/2 cup (100 grams) sugar

— OR — rhubarb and sugar in a ratio of 2:1 (by weight)

Pure vanilla extract, optional

DIRECTIONS

Stir the rhubarb and sugar together in a saucepan. Place over medium heat and cook, stirring, until the rhubarb is soft, but not falling apart, about 3 to 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the rhubarb to a heatproof bowl. Turn the heat up under the pan with the liquid and cook until it thickens slightly, 4 to 5 minutes should be enough. Add a drop of vanilla, if you’d like, then pour the syrup over the rhubarb and set aside to cool.

STORING: Kept covered in the refrigerator, the compote will hold for about 1 week.

