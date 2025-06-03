Bonjour! Bonjour!

I’ve been looking forward to this edition of the newsletter for months because it’s the first time I can share a full and really-truly-this-is-what-it-is ahead-of-time peek from my new book, Dorie’s Anytime Cakes. It’s my thank-you to all of you wonderful readers who have chosen to support the work that #TEAMCAKE — that would be me, Mary and Antonella — does to make this newsletter and also, as a paid subscriber, to help support the organizations that I contribute to every month in celebration of you. Thank you one thousand times over.

On to CAKES!

And so … Anytime Cakes comes out on October 21 (and yes, there’s a preorder bonus —a little about that here and more soon). There are 100 recipes for cakes that I’ve organized mostly by shape. I tried a bunch of other things — cakes with nuts, cakes with fruit, chocolate cakes (there’s a nice bunch of those), cakes that aren’t meant for dessert, cakes for breakfast, cakes for traveling — but nothing made as much sense as shape. And so the chapters are:

Round Cakes

Loaf Cakes

Bundt Cakes

Cakes with Corners (that solved the problem of not having to say square cakes and rectangular cakes)

Baby Cakes (OK, this chapter is all about size not shape)

Salty Cakes (again, a little digression because these savory cakes come in all sizes and shapes)

There’s a chapter on Frostings, Fillings, Creams, Crunches and Extras That Are Fun — of course. And throughout the book there are cherished recipes singled out as “Treasured Favorites” and marked with a heart. (They’re kind of like the “Sweethearts” in Baking with Dorie — I love having the chance to share these with bakers in a special way.)

When you see the book — and I can’t wait for you to have the real thing — you’ll see that organizing the recipes had an additional advantage: It was a really good way to show off the amazing illustrations by Nancy “nkpcreate” Pappas. I’ll be telling you more about how Nancy brought our testing photos to life — it was a really interesting process and one that kept Mary Dodd, my ace recipe tester, and me on our toes. You can see some of the illustrations here and here.

Peek-a-book

With 100 recipes to choose from — and with me being a terrible chooser — it took me forever to pick which recipe to share with you. Obviously, I love them all, but I wanted you to have something that if you made it today — please make it today! — it would be right for the season (dear readers on the other side of the equator, you might want to switch-up the fruit). I wanted it to be super-easy to make — this recipe’s a bowl-and-whisk cake. I wanted it to be a true “anytime” cake — this one’s as good in the morning as it is at midnight. And I wanted you to be able to bake it whenever you had a yen for simple deliciousness — this is one of my whim-cakes: You can make it on the spur of the moment.

Ladies and gentlemen, I give you my CHOOSE-A-FRUIT CAKE: THE BLUEBERRY EDITION in a flip book put together by Antonella, The Gem.