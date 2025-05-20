xoxoDorie Newsletter

xoxoDorie Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lindsey Tramuta's avatar
Lindsey Tramuta
2d

Anddddd I’m crying 😭 thank you for this, Dorie! You have been such an inspiration to me. Doing this event with you was a total career / life highlight ! I’m so excited for YOUR book to land in my mailbox.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dorie Greenspan and others
J Moore's avatar
J Moore
2dEdited

I have many of your books Dorie and didn't think I needed another but reading the names of those cakes make me want your new one too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dorie Greenspan
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sweet Times, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture