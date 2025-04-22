Bonjour! Bonjour!

I’m in Paris! I’m in Paris! And even though it’s been over 25 years that I’ve lived between America and France, I still get excited when I land, still smile when I walk into our apartment, still go out onto the balcony to check that the Eiffel Tower is where I left her (so far, so good) and still go directly to the patisserie next door (bonjour, Pierre Hermé) to buy croissants for Michael. It’s a good beginning. And speaking of beginnings …

It’s an anniversary

The wonderful Antonella, who keeps all the balls in the air and makes sure that this newsletter gets to you every week — and that it’s right and pretty — reminded me that it’s a year ago that we opened xoxoDorie to paid subscriptions. I wouldn’t have remembered the date, but I never forget your support. I love you for helping our little team — Mary Dodd, who tests recipes, Antonella, who does all things tech, and me. It means so much to me that you’re here and it means the world that xoxoDorie been able to pay your support forward to help World Central Kitchen, Meals on Wheels, Wildfire Birthday Cake Initiative, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Heifer International, No Kid Hungry, and Have Faith Haiti.

If you’re already a supporting friend, your annual subscription may be coming up for renewal — please, please stay with us. And if you’re new to the community, I hope you’ll decide to upgrade, so that you can have access to the archives (there are more than 250 posts tucked in there), all the recipes (also about 250, enough to make a couple of books!) and the monthly Friendship Food posts, recipes and contributions that I make in honor of subscribers.

I’ve got a surprise gift for everyone who subscribes or renews by May 30. It’s a treat from my upcoming book, Dorie’s Anytime Cakes, it’s beautiful and it’s truly just for you — I got permission from my publisher to send this to you before anyone else.

And speaking of treats…

Cookies for breakfast

Just before I flew to Paris, I spent 36 hours in Boston. I went because America’s Test Kitchen invited me to be on a podcast with

and

— an irresistible invitation, right? — about which I’ll have more to tell soon. For now, here’s the good-bye selfie that Dan took.

And while I was there, I got to see friends I adore, Joanne Chang, she of Flour Bakery, and her husband, Christopher, he’s the Myers in Myers + Chang. We met for a terrific (make that TERRIFIC) dinner at M+C and took this goofy selfie just after. Actually, Christopher took several selfies and loved this one most, even if, as he noted, Michael got cut out because he was laughing so much. I love it too because it captures just one of the oodles of smile-moments we shared.

Joanne’s the original BAKERS GONNA BAKE girl, but she could be the president of the BAKERS GONNA SHARE club. She greeted us with a box full of cookies and said goodbye to us with an even bigger box of cookies and a hunk of the multi-grain bread we watched being scaled and shaped at the Flour commissary. I know you won’t be shocked that we ate the cookies for breakfast. Actually, a pre-breakfast — we nibbled them in the hotel before heading to Flour for more “grown-up” fare.

It’s kind of amazing to think that Flour is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. It’s also, right now, celebrating the opening of a Flour kiosk in the middle of Boston Commons Park. Running in the park — or grabbing lunch-to-go or soft-serve (!!) — just got a whole lot sweeter. As your friend, I can’t in good conscience recommend Flour’s Oreo Cookies as a healthy breakfast (even if that’s what I had), but I commend them to you heartily for any other minute of the day. Joanne’s cookies are among the best I’ve ever had. She’s a juggler — she knows how to balance all the elements that make cookies lovable. They’re just as sweet as they need to be; they’ve got crunch and chew in just the right proportions; if they’re spiced, they’re truly spiced (nab anything she makes with ginger); and if they’re chocolate, they’re heavenly. And I was thrilled to hear that Joanne is working on a cookie cookbook — it’s what the world needs.

After we polished off our goody box (sorry Amtrak, I think we left a few crumbs) and got home, I remembered that Joanne has a recipe for cookies meant to start the day, Nutty Seedy Breakfast Cookies, in her book, Pastry Love (Bookshop / B&N / Amazon). Because I’m the kind of girl that I am, I had all the ingredients at home. So did Mary Dodd, who made them for today’s newsletter. Knowing you, I’m betting a bunch of you will have a bunch of the seeds and nuts already, especially if you make granola (as I do — here’s my recipe). If Joanne were looking for a new name for these, I’d call them Chewy, Nutty, Seedy, Fruity, A-Little-Crisp-A-Little-Soft Morning Cheer-ups. That said, if, like me, you find yourself eating them after breakfast, after lunch, in the middle of the day or even past midnight, I’ll understand.

It was cake that brought us together

I’m saving the full story for the next Friendship Food edition of xoxoDorie — the recipe too — but I’m popping in here to say that I met Joanne just as she was finishing culinary school, when no one could have predicted that there’d be ten Flour bakeries and a 25th anniversary. She was doing her externship at a French patisserie in NYC that I loved, and we met while she was working on an apple cake. It’s a cake I’ve played with over the years and still make and it’s a version of that recipe that I’m tinkering with for you for next week. I like that I get to chat about Joanne two weeks in a row. It’s not the same as seeing her — I could happily live in the sunshine of her smile forever — but I’ll take it.

Bake some cookies. Think about the cake to come. Be kind to everyone. And thank you for being here.

📚 You can find more recipes in my latest book Baking with Dorie, and get ready for Dorie's Anytime Cakes

NUTTY SEEDY BREAKFAST COOKIES

Adapted from Pastry Love by Joanne Chang

Here’s what Joanne has to say about her cookies:

Eating cookies for breakfast might seem like a ruse your kids pull on you to get out of eating their Wheaties. But when we created this recipe, we made sure it was full of whole grains and seeds and fruits and nuts and that were wholesome enough for you to feel good about how you were starting off your morning. Don’t be daunted by the number of ingredients. While it most likely will require a trip to the grocery store, you’ll end up with a pantry nicely stocked with useful staples to encourage your whole grain baking even further. This cookie has become one of my favorite ways to start the morning and I think it will become one of yours, too.

Photo: Mary Dodd

GOOD TO KNOW BEFORE YOU START

The seeds and nuts: Seeds and nuts add texture and flavor to everything you bake. Part of the reason they’re so tasty is their richness: they’ve got oil. The oil is both a benefit and a hazard — because the oil in seeds and nuts can go rancid, you should get into the habit of smelling and tasting them before you use them. To help keep them fresh, store seeds and nuts in a cool dry place — I usually freeze them.

The dried fruit: If you start out with hard dried fruit, that’s what you’ll end up with — baking doesn’t soften dried fruit, but a one-minute dunk in very hot tap (or boiling) water will. Dunk, drain, pat dry, use.

The chill: Once the dough is made it needs a chill, as Joanne says, “to allow the grains to absorb the liquid and to firm up the dough.” While you can give the dough a quick chill, if you’ve got the time, give it as close to an overnight rest as you can.

The roll-around: The cookies are made by rolling scoops of dough into balls. Make sure to get a tight ball — the baked cookie will have a better shape.

Makes 18 to 20 cookies

INGREDIENTS

3/4 cup (90 grams) walnuts, roughly chopped

1 cup (2 sticks; 225 grams) unsalted butter

1/2 cup (170 grams) maple syrup

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

3 large eggs (about 150 grams), at room temperature

1 ripe banana, thoroughly mashed (about 1/3 cup; 100 grams)

3/4 cup (100 grams) raw unsalted pepitas (shelled pumpkin seeds)

3/4 cup (40 grams) unsweetened flaked coconut

1/2 cup (45 grams) raw shelled sunflower seeds

1/2 cup (45 grams) flaxseeds

1/4 cup (50 grams) millet

1 1/2 cups (150 grams) rolled oats

1 cup (120 grams) dried cranberries

2/3 cup (100 grams) whole wheat flour

1/2 cup (100 grams) dried cherries

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

Photo: Mary Dodd

DIRECTIONS

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F and place a rack in the center of the oven. Place the walnuts on a baking sheet and toast for 6 to 8 minutes, until they are light golden brown and fragrant. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool.

Melt the butter, then place it in a medium bowl. Whisk in the maple syrup and vanilla until well combined. Whisk in the eggs and banana until the mixture is totally homogeneous. (The banana needs to be completely mashed so it whisks in smoothly.)

In a large bowl, stir together the pepitas, coconut, sunflower seeds, flaxseeds and millet. Remove 1/2 cup (about 50 grams) of the mixture and set it aside for topping the cookies. Add the walnuts, oats, cranberries, flour, cherries, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg to the bowl and stir well to combine. Make a well in the center and pour in the butter mixture. Stir well to combine — the dough will be more like a soft batter than a stiff cookie dough. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to overnight (see above) to allow the grains to absorb the liquid and firm up the batter.

Photos: Mary Dodd

When ready to bake the cookies, preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or butter it.

Wet your hands and use them to scoop about 1/4 cup of the dough from the bowl. Roll the dough into a rough (tight) ball, dip the top of the ball into the reserved seed mixture, and plop it seed side up on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat to form the remaining dough. Press the cookies down with the palm of your hand to make them flat.

Photos: Mary Dodd

Bake for 20 to 22 minutes, rotating the baking sheet midway through the baking time, until the cookies are golden brown on the edges and firm when you press them in the middle.

Photo: Mary Dodd

Remove from the oven and let cool on the baking sheet on a wire rack (or wait 5 minutes and transfer the cookies to a rack). Repeat with the remaining dough, always using a cool baking sheet.

STORING: Cookies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 days.

