Bonjour! Bonjour!

Mother’s Day in France arrives after American Mother’s Day, so I expect the shops will be filled with chocolates and flowers soon. Maybe there’ll even be Legos! For Valentine’s Day, there were kiosk billboards suggesting your sweetheart might want a bouquet of Lego flowers — a no-go for me since I already have a bunch of Lego flower pots in the house (thank you, Michael).

The bouquet was a cute idea, but maybe not as delicious as chocolate or as sweet as having your family handle breakfast, other traditional gifts for mom’s day. What the Legos had was lastability, a nice quality and one that comes built into one of my favorite gifts for any occasion: Books. I’ve got a trio of books that I think would be great for Mother’s Day and just as good for any other day and anyone else who loves to cook. And I’ve got a cute little idea for tucking chocolate into breakfast and giving mom two gifts in one. I was tickled when it struck me. Yes, I’m easily tickled.

Speaking of things that delight…

…if your subscription is up for renewal or if you’ve been meaning to upgrade but haven’t yet, you might want to keep this in mind: Readers who upgrade, renew, or are active in their paid subscriptions by May 30 will receive another exclusive sneak peek from my new book, Dorie’s Anytime Cakes. Tell/gift your (mom) friends!

Share xoxoDorie Newsletter

Give a gift subscription

A short stack of Mom-Day books + one great podcast

The extraordinary new book, Umma: A Korean Mom’s Kitchen Wisdom by Sarah Anh, creator of Anhest Kitchen, and her Umma, her mother, Nam Soon Anh, is a testament to food’s treasured place in a family (Bookshop // B&N // Amazon). For anyone who wants to learn — or learn more — about Korean home cooking, Umma is an excellent place to start. The recipes have been tested by the publisher, America’s Test Kitchen (friends we trust), the step-by-step photographs are plentiful and smart — just when you’re wondering how to do something or what something should look like in progress, there’s the picture and the clear explanation. “Umma’s Wisdom” is plentiful and set in boxes so that you won’t miss it. And the range of recipes is wide. Umma is a book to cook from, but it is one I urge you to read. Read it for the stories. Read it for an understanding of Korean culture and the place food holds in family life. Read it so that you can be in the kitchen with Sarah and her mother — the kitchen conversations that accompany so many of the recipes are wonderful. And read it as a story of a mother’s and daughter’s love for each other.

My friend Lucinda Scala Quinn has written about her family in many of her books, including Mad Hungry: Feeding Men & Boys and Mad Hungry Family. And those of us who follow her on Instagram got to know her family, including Mama Rose, her mother, who was, as Lucinda is, naturally beautiful, warm, generous, funny and a great cook. In Lucinda’s newest book, Mother Sauce, she honors her mother and so many other Italian American women who created the foundations of what is now celebrated as Nonna food (Bookshop // B&N // Amazon). We meet these women, hear their stories and learn their recipes.

We get to cook with them and with Lucinda, whose food I love. Lucinda’s food is unfussy and deeply flavorful. It’s the food I always crave. Shortly after I got the book, a friend suggested that I make the Italian Oven Fries — so good! And, as Lucinda says, “ingenious.” Because it was so good — and so easy — I’ve shared it below. My suggestion: Buy one copy of Mother Sauce for mom and one for yourself. As soon as your riffle through it, you’re going to want it. For more, read the interview that Jenna Helwig did with Lucinda in her terrific Substack called Cookbookery Collective.

French at Heart might be the dreamiest French cookbook ever (Bookshop // B&N // Amazon). It’s from the mother-and-daughter creators of The Cook’s Atelier cooking school in Burgundy and it’s the book that will have you wishing it came with a blueprint for how to follow in their footsteps — minus the problems of moving to a foreign country, learning the language, the rules and regs, setting up a home and starting a business. Marjorie Taylor and her daughter Kendall Smith Franchini, along with the wonderful writer, Jess Thomson, have made a gorgeous book. The photos are beautiful and plentiful and, just as in their first book, The Cook’s Atelier, the recipes are both traditional and doable. They’re also transportive — make them and you’ll imagine yourself in the village of Beaune or eating outside surrounded by the vineyards of Burgundy. Happily, this book is as practical as it is evocative. If you want to know more about Marjorie and Kendall, listen to the podcast they did with Kerry Diamond (who’s such a great interviewer) on Radio Cherry Bombe.

And on the subject of podcasts, none is more perfect for Mother’s Day — or for any day, really — than Your Mama’s Kitchen with the truly fabulous Michele Norris. Dip into the archives — if you close your eyes and pick an episode, you won’t go wrong. Although you might want to hear Michele with Michelle Obama. Or even with me.

Bread-and-Chocolate: The two-in-one Mother’s Day treat

Bread and chocolate is one of the traditional snacks that French kids might get after school or, more likely, on their way home. And it was what I tasted more than 20 years ago, when I went to the inaugural Salon du Chocolat and Lionel Poilâne handed me a a slice of his terrific bread (still being made the same way by his daughter, Apollonia Poilâne, at the Paris bakery), spread with a thin layer of butter and topped with slender sticks of dark chocolate. Since that time, I’ve had bread and chocolate in many forms, the most common, and the one kids usually get, is the pain au chocolat. I’ve even had homemade pain au chocolat — Michael made them in a class at La Cuisine Paris and boy, were they good. Once the dough — which is the same one used for croissants — is made and rolled out, it’s a process of measuring, chocolating, cutting, rolling, baking and eating. Here are a few process photos from that great class (which includes learning to make croissants).

Photos 1-5: Jane Bertch

These days, the make-at-home version of bread and chocolate is usually bread and Nutella, a chocolate and hazelnut spread that’s adored here. (Antonella reminded me that pane e cioccolata is similarly a treat for an afternoon snack or breakfast in Italy and for Italian-Americans.) But the other day, when I was visiting Jean-Charles Rochoux’s chocolate shop with Anna Mindess, I had something I thought beat Nutella by a mile — a dark chocolate spread made with wild strawberries. It was spectacular! And while I’ve been loving it on vanilla ice cream, the chocolatier’s suggestion was to spread it on rye bread from the Bread & Roses bakery on rue Madame. I did as I was told and yes, he was right — it’s great.

Once I started thinking of bread and chocolate, I started seeing the combination around town. I found a chocolate bread — a levain-raised loaf made with chocolate and studded with chocolate — at Liberté. And while it was delicious with butter, I thought it was really good with Epoisses, the strong cow’s milk cheese that comes from the Burgundy region of France. I know that chocolate and cheese sound like an odd couple and I’m not sure what, other than propinquity, made me think to put them together, but if you ever find yourself in the same place as a good chocolate bread and an oozy Epoisses, give it a try.

It wasn’t until I’d had three bread-and-cheese moments, that I realized that the pairing might be good for Mother’s Day. The epiphany struck on my street corner. A few years ago, Aux Merveilleux de Fred set up shop close to our apartment and the lines out the door haven’t let up since. The specialty is a confection — the Merveilleux — composed of meringue discs sandwiched together with generous layers of whipped cream and finished with little chunks of meringue, shards of chocolate or caramelized toasted nuts.

Le Merveilleux / L'incroyable

As simple as they are — I’ve got a recipe for a very simple version of them in Baking with Dorie — that’s about how satisfying they are. Fred has mini versions of the bestseller making them all the more tempting as I pass by the shop a couple of times a day, but the other day, when I went in, I noticed something that hadn’t caught my eye before: It was one of their pain au lait (milk bread) shaped like an éclair, cut lengthwise almost all the way through and filled with swirls of soft, creamy ganache. It was the most luxurious, most indulgent version of bread and chocolate ever. And that’s when it struck me:

No need to go out and buy bonbons for Mom. No need to mess up the kitchen to make her pancakes. Get some bread and chocolate.

More work, more…better

I was going to leave you with the idea that all you had to do was buy a few pains au chocolat and deliver them to Mom with a kiss — and of course you can — but I found a recipe in the archives and realized that I could complicate matters and, in the process, make the gift even better. I found my beautiful twist bread from Baking with Dorie. It’s based on my Daily Loaf, but it’s spread with Nutella or cookie butter, rolled up, braided, wrapped around itself and fitted into a cake pan to make a turban. It looks wildly impressive even though it’s an easy arts-and-crafts project. It’s gorgeous. It’s delicious. It’s homemade. Kind of a Mom-Day Trifecta.

Happy Mother’s Day to all 💜

Even though I’ll be away from my kids this Mother’s Day, I’ll be celebrating Linling Tao — she gets my Best Mom Award every day.

If you’re lucky enough to have a mom or a person in your life whom you love like a mom, celebrate! And if you're a mom, I hope you have the sweetest day.

ITALIAN OVEN FRIES

Few recipes in my personal arsenal exemplify the ingenuity and evolution of Italian American cooking more than this one. Oven fries are not a traditional Italian preparation, but they are one that uses all the iconic flavors: cheese, garlic, oregano and olive oil, in what will become the oven-fried potatoes of your dreams.

GOOD TO KNOW BEFORE YOU START

The confession — I tweaked the recipe a bit: I made these on the spur-of-the-moment after my friend Tricia told me they were great, and so I used what I had (my usual tactic, but also one I thought every cook would approve of). I used Russet potatoes, but I also used sweet potatoes — both were great. I didn’t use parsley because I didn’t have it — also Michael doesn’t like it. (I know it’s hard to imagine someone not liking parsley, but … ) Also, I didn’t make the full recipe — we were only a couple that night — so I put the white potatoes on one quarter-sheet pan and the sweet spuds on another and baked them in my countertop oven.

The oops: I realized as I was transcribing this recipe that put the cubes of butter on, not around, the potatoes. No harm done.

The soaking: I soaked the white potatoes following Lucinda’s instructions, but I didn’t soak the sweet potatoes.

Makes 6 servings

INGREDIENTS

6 or 7 Russet potatoes (7 ounces/200 grams each), peeled, sliced into 1/3-inch-thick (0.85cm) French fries, and soaked in a bowl of cold water (see above)

4 tablespoons (60 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon dried Italian seasoning (or some combination of dried oregano, thyme, marjoram and basil)

2 cups (200 grams) grated Romano cheese

1/4 cup (15 grams) fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves and tender stems, finely chopped

4 tablespoons (55 grams) salted butter, cut into small cubes

Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper

DIRECTIONS

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C), with the racks in the upper and lower thirds.

Drain the potatoes and pat dry with a towel. Spread 1 tablespoon of the olive oil over each of two rimmed baking sheets and spread the potatoes out on the sheets. Overlapping is fine.

Sprinkle the dried herbs evenly over the potatoes. Sprinkle the cheese and parsley evenly over the top. Drizzle the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil evenly over the cheese on both sheets. Scatter the cubed butter around the potatoes and sprinkle salt and pepper over the top.

Bake the potatoes for 45 to 50 minutes, rotating the pans after 30 minutes, until golden brown. Use a spatula to lift off the potatoes with all the crusty cheese adhered to them and serve.

📚 You can find more recipes in my latest book Baking with Dorie, and get ready for Dorie’s Anytime Cakes by pre-ordering at Bookshop.org, Barnes & Noble or Amazon.

ℹ️ Click here for helpful links while using Substack.

👋 Say hello and share what you're making on Facebook and Instagram.