xoxoDorie Newsletter

xoxoDorie Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jenna Helwig's avatar
Jenna Helwig
18m

Thank you for the shoutout Dorie and for reading! ♥️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Emmanuel Verguchten's avatar
Emmanuel Verguchten
1h

Growing up, pain au chocolat was a steadfast source of joy for me: a baker used to drive around the neighborhood with his truck full of loaves, baguettes, pains au lait, pains au chocolat etc… He would stop and honk to announce his presence and people would come and buy their bread. I was always ecstatic to see the pains au chocolat.

To this day, it is the first thing I eat when I get home on French soil😁

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Sweet Times, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture