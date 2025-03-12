FROM THE PUBLISHER

From beloved James Beard Award–winning and New York Times bestselling author Dorie Greenspan—a vibrantly illustrated collection of recipes for simple yet most-memorable cakes

Over the years, Dorie has created thousands of excellent recipes. And out of all of them, the ones she always comes back to are the simplest cakes. Some may have a dusting of powdered sugar or a drizzle of icing, but most of them are straight-from-the-oven cakes that are great as-is. They’re cakes that you probably already have all the ingredients for in your pantry. They’re the kinds of cakes you can whip up, put out and know that anyone with a hankering can come by and cut a sliver or a hunk. Any time.

With evocative writing, expert advice, and gorgeous illustrations by Nancy Pappas, Dorie’s Anytime Cakes celebrates the simple—but still exciting and special—with more than 100 recipes for easy-to-make, easy-to-love cakes.

There are recipes for all kinds of cakes, including loaves and rounds, muffins, crumbles, and Bundts—even savory cakes—plus frostings, fillings, and other flourishes:

BFF Brownie Cake

Morning, Noon, and Night Thanksgiving Cake

Cafuné Corn Cake

Simplest, Plainest, Most Old-Fashion—Also Best Tasting—Marble Cake

Buttermilk Plum Cake

Faux-caccia Squares

Miso-Cheddar Scone Cake

Feta, Sumac, and Za’atar Loaf

The Devil’s Chocolate Cake

You’ll also find “Playing Around” suggestions throughout—Dorie’s inspirations for making each recipe to your own taste and right for all occasions. Flavor your sugar with citrus or tea for a special touch, spice your cake up with hot honey, or transform your plain cake into an impressive, layered party cake. Just like Dorie, you’ll return to baking these favorite cakes again and again.

Illustrations by Nancy Pappas

