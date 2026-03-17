xoxoDorie Newsletter

xoxoDorie Newsletter

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Leu2500's avatar
Leu2500
1d

what an excellent dinner party menu.

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susan goldberg's avatar
susan goldberg
2d

My goodness! You’ve had quite a time during this trip to Paris. I love meatballs too, and here’s a fun connection. My son and daughter attended a school in Brooklyn where the author, Judy Barrett, wrote CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF MEATBALLS! A very creative drama teacher turned the book into a delightful musical where my son, Max, played “the big cheese,” complete with a rubbery cheese head we ordered from Wisconsin! Very fond and fun memories. You and Michael travel safely and, who knows, maybe this is the summer we will meet up in CT!❤️❤️

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