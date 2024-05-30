Hugs to all of you. You’re the wonderful readers who became supporters of the xoxoDorie Newsletter in its launch month. I love you for believing in the newsletter — and me. Thank you. And I love you for your sweetness — your messages are inspiring.

You’re getting this extra edition of xoxoDorie because you were here early. I promised you a first look at a recipe from my next book and I’ve chosen Madeleines, a cake that fascinates me. And yes, you can make them even without the special pan. Read on!

And listen on! I tried something new and extra just for you — I recorded the recipe. Let me know if you like it — I might screw up my courage to do it again.