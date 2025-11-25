Hello! Hello!

It’s the week of Thanksgiving in America, the most FRIENDSHIP FOOD moment of the year, a week of cooking, baking and traveling to and from family and friends. A time to feed one another and to give thanks to those who feed us. A time to be grateful for what we have and generous to those who have less. This is also such a hard time for so many people, and so, with that top of mind this FRIENDSHIP FOOD week, I’m making a contribution in your name, wonderful supporting readers, to Feeding America, which helps food pantries around the country. I’m also baking an Anytime Cake (scroll down).

Merci beaucoup!

I’ve got a few more stops on my Dorie’s Anytime Cakes book tour and I’ll probably be wearing my “uniform” to some of them. [Bookshop // B&N // Amazon // More // Tour]

I bought my MERCI (thank you) sweatshirt in a souvenir shop on the Ile Saint-Louis in Paris. It says BEAUCOUP (a lot/very much) on the back and I wore it few times before I had the idea to wear it often — it seemed like the perfect sentiment to take out on tour with Anytime Cakes. By the time I bring it back to Paris in January, it will have put in thousands of miles. I’m not sure how much oomph it’s got left, but I plan to hold on to it as a reminder of all the kind and thoughtful people I met “on the road.” Thank you to everyone who came out to one of my events — I loved meeting all of you.

Friendsgiving in the pre-Friendsgiving Days

When you’re lucky enough to have troves and troves of memories, it’s easy to forget some of them, so it’s nice when a little jog tumbles something to the fore. A couple of weeks ago what came down the slide was a memory of Thanksgivings past. I was talking to Francis Lam on Splendid Table. It was a pre-Thanksgiving episode and something he said reminded me of the first Thanksgivings that Michael and I hosted at home in NYC.

We were in our 20s and, through a crazy chain of serendipitous events, we’d moved into a large apartment on Manhattan’s Upper West Side (a story I need to write one day). I had been teaching myself to cook and loving it and was ready to take on Thanksgiving, but our families’ traditions were already set and making the dinner at home wasn’t in the cards yet. And so Michael and I decided to make a Friday do-over Thanksgiving for friends who didn’t want to have dinner at 2 pm — I couldn’t then and still can’t get a big meal ready by 2 pm or even 5 — and who didn’t want to watch TV (it would be years before we owned one.) We did the whole turkey-and-stuffing-and-cranberry-and-yams meal all over again and invited friends to bring what they wanted, preferably what they’d wanted the day before but didn’t get. Just as I did years later when I was making New Year’s Eve parties in Paris, I invited a scattershot mix of people — old friends, people I’d just met who didn’t have a place to go for the holiday, friends of friends and neighbors I ran into in the elevator. I always trusted that people would get along and maybe even make new friends and I was usually right.

It was nice to think back on those dinners. It was at one of those dinners that I first tasted sweet potato pie — it was brought by Obediah Fisher, who was later to be celebrated for making silver miniatures; it was his grandmother’s recipe. It was also at one of those feasts that Bill Bartholomew, a jewelry maker, brought what would later be dubbed, Bill’s Big Carrot Cake (I’ve got the original recipe in Baking: From My Home to Yours and an updated version in Dorie’s Anytime Cakes).

Bill's Carrot Cake, Photo: Alan Richardson for BAKING: FROM MY HOME TO YOURS // The Sheet Cake Edition, Illustrated by Nancy Pappas for DORIE'S ANYTIME CAKES // Bill's Double-Up Carrot Cake, Illustrated by Nancy Pappas

I remember being astonished when, so many years later, I learned the word “Friendsgiving” — at last I had a name for our tradition. I no longer do a day-after dinner with friends, because our day-of dinner is one with friends and our small family. But as always, I’m grateful to be with people I love.

What I’m bringing

I’ve finally decided on what I’ll bring to T-giving dinner. I’m going to bring some cookies, because the family that invited us has loved my cookies for a long time. In fact, Joshua and I made birthday cookies for the daughter, Zan, more than a decade ago (take a look at page 297 of Dorie’s Cookies to find the chocolate and toasted coconut pastry cream cookies). [Bookshop // B&N // Amazon] I’ll probably make World Peace Cookies and maybe Jammers, which are Joshua’s favorites. And from Dorie’s Anytime Cakes, I’ll bring Cocoa-Swirled Pumpkin Bundt and the surprising Apple Custard Loaf (scroll down for the recipe, and scroll back to its origins here). Linling’s bringing pies, so everyone else is free to be a little less traditional. Although, conjuring up last year’s Thanksgiving (why don’t I keep notes?!), I realized that I brought at least one cake. I think it was the Holiday Bundt that’s on the cover of my new book. So I’m not being less traditional — I’m just continuing the tradition I started last year.

Wonky bird breads

I had thought of making bread birds. Catherine Shen, host of Where We Live, told me about her MIL’s little bird breads and sent me a diagram for how to form them. I used the challah dough from the King Arthur Big Book of Bread — it was really delicious —and tried to shape birds from coils of the dough. Mine were weird. Big bodies. Small heads. I did them over and over and finally decided to make rolls. I shaped 10 rolls and two weird birds and sent the tray into the oven. The rolls were cute and really good with soup that night. The birds were sad, like beached seals — but even they were delicious. I’ll try again … after Thanksgiving.

On Thanksgiving and every day before and after, I’m thankful for family and friends and you. Thank you for being here. Thank your for making our little corner of the world so sweet.

APPLE CUSTARD CAKE

Illustration by Nancy Pappas for DORIE’S ANYTIME CAKES