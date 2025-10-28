Hello! Hello!

It’s close to the end of the month, the one-week birthday of my new book-baby and time for us to celebrate FRIENDSHIP FOOD. As always, I make a Friendship donation in honor of you, my sweet readers. Given the vital need to feed children, I’m once again making a contribution to No Kid Hungry. Your subscriptions help make this possible and I so appreciate it and you. Thank you and thank you again.

A delicious holiday

Maybe you already know this but, because I didn’t pay attention to it, this little fact eluded me: Just about every day is a national day of something in America. After writing this sentence last week, I thought I better check. Here’s what Google told me:

Today, October 20th, is National Day of Writing, Chicken and Waffles, Youth Confidence, Clean Your Virtual Desktop and Brandied Fruits.

I’m sorry I missed National Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day, but I’d be sorrier if I missed today, October 28, National Chocolate Day. Thank you ace-publicist Carrie Bachman, for letting me know.

🍫 If it’s chocolate day, there’s gotta be chocolate

There must be hundreds of ways to celebrate this special day and, looking through the archives, I see that there are plenty of ideas there. From Hot Chocolate from Pierre Hermé and the fabulous

’s

— I love her recipes — to

’s make-you-smile

and my classic and not-so-classic

. Search the archives — there’s more. Also, just last Saturday, Jessie Sheehan and I talked about my new Devil’s Chocolate Cake (from

, of course) on her podcast, She’s My Cherry Pie — you can

.

Anytime Cakes

🤎 And there’s something else that’s new: Meet Very Cool Brownies

This recipe — a crowd-pleaser no matter the crowd — is from my just-a-week-old book, Dorie’s Anytime Cakes. It’s everything an anytime cake should be – simple to make, fun to eat and happy-making. It’s also a personal triumph for me: I’ve never had luck baking with candy, but speckling the brownie batter with pieces of York Peppermint Patties worked splendidly. Actually, better than I expected – the pattern the melted candies made was unexpected and beautiful. Also, I loved the way the candy seethed and bubbled in the oven. A delight from start to last bite.

Photo: Mary Dodd

The brownies are made with melted butter and cocoa, so they come together quickly. And if, like me, you’ve always got peppermint patties in the freezer (snack-attack saviors), then this can be a whim-bake.

I’ll be celebrating National Chocolate Day in NYC, with my hometown crowd, my family. And tonight I’ll be with one of my favorite people, the remarkable Emily Weinstein, editor in chief of New York Times Cooking and Food and the author of one of my use-it-all-the-time books, Easy Weeknight Dinners. We’ll be talking cooking and baking, all things delicious and Anytime Cakes at an evening hosted by the James Beard Foundation. And, to add to the fun, tomorrow night, October 29, I’m with the amazing Melissa Clark at Books are Magic.

Is peppermint + chocolate a flavor combination as controversial as anchovies or licorice? You decide:

It’s only been a week, but my book and I have gotten around

💜 Just some amazing people along the way 💜

Anytime Cakes, my Labubu, who travels with me and now has an official name, Cake (surprising, I know), have been to San Francisco and Seattle, while you, my sweet friends, have been everywhere baking from the new book. I can’t even start to tell you how happy this makes me.

Cake's big west coast adventure!

Please, keep baking. Please, keep tagging me (@doriegreenspan). And please keep sharing your cakes with family and friends.

I wish we could celebrate together — I always wish this — but I know it’s not possible. However, we can kinda-sorta all bake together. Brownies, Very Cool Brownies, for all.

VERY COOL BROWNIES

Illustration by Nancy Pappas for DORIE’S ANYTIME CAKES

Here’s what I say in Dorie’s Anytime Cakes

These are so cool they’re cold. Take-a-breath-through-your-teeth-and- shiver cold. Also dark, deeply chocolaty and delicious. Slender and chewy, the way some of the best brownies are. And completely lovable . . . if you love York Peppermint Patties. The patties are chopped up, stirred into the batter and baked until they melt, look like nebula and waft the fragrance of the freshest winter wind through your kitchen. York is my favorite brand of peppermint patties and I like the “thin” dark chocolate ones for this recipe (although the regular ones work, too). Since I keep a stash in the freezer—everyone in my family loves snacking on them—and since the brownies are based on cocoa rather than chocolate (it’s what makes them so full flavored) and use melted butter (no waiting for sticks to come to room temp), they’re the stuff of spur-of-the-moment baking.

GOOD TO KNOW BEFORE YOU BAKE

The cocoa: You can use whatever cocoa you have on hand, but these benefit from the deep flavor of Dutch processed cocoa.

The eggs: Cold eggs are fine here.

Makes 9 servings

INGREDIENTS

8 tablespoons (4 ounces; 113 grams) unsalted butter, cut into chunks

1/2 cup (42 grams) unsweetened cocoa powder, preferably Dutch-processed, sifted if lumpy

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

2 large eggs

1/2 cup (100 grams) sugar

1/4 cup (34 grams) all- purpose flour

16 thin dark-chocolate-covered peppermint patties (5 ounces; 140 grams), preferably York, chopped into approximately 1/2-inch pieces (if you’ve got regular patties, you’ll need only 10 to 11 to get about the same weight)

DIRECTIONS

Center a rack in the oven and preheat it to 325 degrees F.

Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over low heat, then add the cocoa powder and salt and stir to blend. Take the pan off the heat and set it aside for a few minutes while you prep the baking pan.

Coat an 8-x-8-inch baking pan with baker’s spray, then run a piece of parchment over the bottom and up two opposite sides, leaving enough overhang to create handles you can use to unmold the brownies once they’re baked. Give the paper a light spray. Alternatively, you can butter and flour the pan—tap out the excess flour—and butter the paper.

Whether you continue to work in the saucepan or scrape the butter-cocoa mixture into a medium bowl, grab a whisk and add the eggs one at a time, whisking with a bit of vigor so you get a smooth, shiny mixture. Add the sugar and blend it in well. Continuing with the whisk or switching to a flexible spatula, gently stir in the flour and then the peppermint patty chunks. Scrape the batter into the pan—you’ll have a thin layer—and smooth the top as best as you can.

Slide the pan into the oven and bake for 19 to 22 minutes, or until the top of the brownies is dull and feels set—the cake will test done-ish, meaning that when you stick a toothpick into the center, it may emerge slightly streaked. (Don’t be alarmed when, as the batter bakes, it bubbles and seethes and looks like the dark side of the moon.) With these brownies, underbaked is better than overbaked—keep in mind that they will set more as they cool. Transfer the pan to a rack and let rest for 15 minutes.

Run a table knife between the cake and the sides of the pan. Use the parchment handles to gingerly lift the cake onto the rack, turn the cake over onto another rack, peel away the paper and carefully flip the brownies over. Resist cutting into them now—let them cool until they’re only just warm or reach room temperature.

STORING: You can wrap the cooled brownies well and keep them at room temperature for about 3 days or freeze them for up to a month; thaw in the wrapper.

📚 You can find more recipes in my latest books, Dorie’s Anytime Cakes and Baking with Dorie.

