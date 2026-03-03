Bonjour! Bonjour!

I hope that all of you on the East Coast of the U.S. made it through the storm without serious problems. It was a doozy. At once beautiful, awesome, in the true sense of the word, and dangerous. We were in Paris looking at the adorable pictures the kids sent of Gemma and VV making a carrot-nosed snowman. Snow life can be the good life for kids.

Here, back in the semi-real world of Paris, Michael and I are finally coming down to earth, even if I haven’t stopped dreaming of Japan. In Japanese! In gibberish, to be sure, but when I wake up, I think I’ve spent the night having lively chats in a language I can’t speak in a country I want to return to. (Is this what’s called “subscontracted memory consolidation?”)

In the meantime, in addition to remembering the people I forgot to thank for their help in last week’s newsletter, apologies Emma Goldberg Liu, I’m sorting through memories, pulling out the little lessons I learned and trying to knit some of them into my daily life here. Of course, I’m starting with something sweet.

You can dunk, and you can dry, too

We stopped at least once, often more, for coffee every day that we were in Japan and, almost to a shop, the coffee was exceptional and the people who made it obsessive in the best way. Ask for a pour-over and you’ll see the coffeemaker — I’m so tempted to say sommelier — take a taste to make sure it’s right. Some of the shops we loved were X Coffee in Ginza, Torahebi in Shibuya, The Cultural Coffeehouse, White Glass Coffee behind our hotel (the coffee was very good, the pastries from Green Thumb were excellent) and my favorite, I-wish-I-lived-on-the-corner coffee place, Coffee and your _ in Shinjuku.

Top row: X Coffee, Torahebi, The Cultural Coffeehouse // Bottom: White Glass Coffee, Green Thumb, Coffee and your__

As we coffee-ed and poked our heads in and out of pastry shops, I kept seeing rusks and kept ignoring them. Most of them looked like biscotti or the dry (I say this with affection) breadish “cookies” that babies used to get when they were teething. (In fact, if you search for a recipe for Japanese rusks, you’ll find that it’s the ends of milk breads that are usually rusked, and that they’re often given extra flavor with a brush of butter and sugar.) I like these, but I was always distracted by the salt bread and cannelés, until we got to Kanazawa and stopped for what my MIL always called “coffee and.”

Rusks from Moron Cafe

At Moron Cafe the rusks were in packets in a basket on the counter. It was the kumquat in one of them that stopped me. Gosh they were good! And all they were were thinly sliced stale muffins popped into an oven and left to dry and crisp. Think Melba Toast — I did — but drying a sweet is somehow different and so good. So good that instead of dunking my madeleine when I got back to Paris, I gave it the slice-and-dry treatment. I did the same with a hunk of marble cake. It’s a thrifty way to get a lot out of something that might otherwise go to waste. The sweet rusks keep for a long time and they can be a double pleasure — you can enjoy them dry, like a cookie, or you can dunk them in coffee or tea, like … well ... a cookie. Scroll down for a kind-of recipe.

A great market tour and a gesture of thrift and thanks

Almost as soon as we were settled, we went out on a morning food tour with Yukari Sakamoto, aka FoodSakeTokyo, and it was the perfect way for us to jump into Tokyo. Yukari is a chef, a sommelier and a thoroughly delightful travel companion — I was sorry we didn’t have more time together. We walked the food hall in Mitsukoshi, the oldest department store in Tokyo, having gotten there a few minutes early so that we (and all the other shoppers) could be greeted by the staff before the doors opened at the prick of ten. I’d been to Mitsokoshi’s basement food hall as well as Takashimaya’s and they’re nothing short of spectacular. But being there with Yukari made me realize how much I’d missed — the grades of rice, the more petite size sushi made with smaller appetites in mind, the salads that include the 30 ingredients needed for better health, the grades of fish, the grades of soy sauce, the noodles, the smoothies made with leftovers from wildly expensive fruit (the kind where each little berry is individually gift-wrapped), and the gorgeous prepared food at prices so much more reasonable than you’d expect for the quality and the luxe-level of the store.

I walked through the store — and the others that Yukari took us to — in a constant state of wonder, surprise and yes, envy. Why couldn’t we all have food this thoughtfully sourced and offered? It was only because lunch was next that Yukari and Michael could return me to daylight. Lunch was a tempura meal at Tenmatsu. We sat at the counter (the only seating, as in almost every place we went in Tokyo) with the businessmen who seemed to be regulars (smart guys), and when we left, Yukari picked up a bag of crispy tempura crumbs stacked near the door. The bits are skimmed from the oil regularly, then cooled, packed and offered for free to diners. It’s such a nice way to repurpose what could otherwise be wasted. Yukari planned to sprinkle hers over rice that night.

And speaking of thrifty …

Michael and I had a great time making lunch with Mariko Kawasaki (her contact address is: cocorozasi9-20sweetwilliam@yahoo.co.jp) and her husband in their home in Tokyo. What a treat!

We learned about dashi and made miso soup, tuna rolls (which included a lesson in the proper way to stir rice) and pork and potato stew. Mariko added salt-koji pickles to our tray — she makes a batch every day — and store-bought mochi for dessert.

Pork and potato stew, slicing tuna, how to roll and slice, and finally, lunch

I was happy to have recipes for typical homey dishes, but what struck me most about being with Mariko in the kitchen was how careful she was about minimizing waste. While she always keeps a bag of dried shiitake mushrooms in the pantry, the dried mushrooms that went into our soup were the stems she had trimmed from fresh shiitakes and sun-dried on a woven tray. She does this with most of her vegetable and fruit scraps. And yes, in an effort to be more like Mariko, I bought a tray. When she made the stew, she left it to simmer with a “drop lid,” mentioning that in French kitchens, the “lid” is often a round of parchment paper (I usually make a parchment lid when I’m doing a braised dish), but that hers is a pottery lid that fits neatly into her iron pot (she called it her magic pot because she used it for everything), washes easily and can be used for years. I bought a drop lid. (I couldn’t find one like Mariko’s, so I bought an adjustable stainless lid.) Mariko also uses pieces of cotton cloth to cover food, line baskets and strainers and drain foods. (You can catch a glimpse of a cloth in the pictures of Mariko at the stove, above and below.) I bought cloths. I’m always trying to be more mindful in the kitchen, less wasteful and yes, thriftier. Now, I’m trying harder.

Magic pots and tools

Tokyo: a pizza town

Have I missed the food competition in which Italy, the U.S. and Japan face off for the title of Best Pizza in the World? Did you know that Tokyo is a pizza town? A serious pizza town. If I weren’t set on sushi as often as I could get it, we could easily have had pizza every day and been wowed by most of the pies. That the good places are hard to book (yes, you’ve got to make reservations) is not a surprise, it also explains why, one rainy, borderline-cold afternoon, we ate at Pizza Strada at an outdoor table. The upside was heat lamps, great pizza and fabulous company — how lucky we were to be in Tokyo the same time as Joanne Chang, she of Flour Bakery, Papa Chang and Christopher Myers, of Myers & Chang.

Take a look at the way the dough is shaped — I’d never seen such a big mound of flour for pizza dough to rest on or such an interesting snap, pull and spin for stretching and shaping the edges. Also, before the pie went into the oven, the pizzaiolo threw salt on the oven floor.

The big splurge of the trip was Pizza Bar on 38th, an 8-seat counter on the 38th floor of the swanky Mandarin Oriental Hotel - it’s an omakase dinner with starters, dessert and eight pizzas in between. (Joshua had reservation alerts out for weeks to nab this for us.)

Pizza Bar at 38th

I wish I’d taken a video of the way the pizza chef shaped the dough — again, completely different from what I’d seen and different from Strada and Marumo, where we also had good pizza. If the dough were a delicate piece of art, I don’t think the chef would have been any more gentle with it.

Marumo

When we stepped off the elevator at the Mandarin Oriental and said that we had a reservation at Pizza Bar, the host said, “You’re lucky” and clapped. (As I mentioned last week, clapping is big — and delightful — in Japan.) When we were leaving, I told her how much we’d loved it, she clapped again and asked if I’d gone to the restroom. “You must,” she said, “it’s got the best view in Tokyo!” The view was stunning, my photo less so.

Chili crisp crackers NOT from Tokyo

Just a quick mention — call it a PSA: I went back to Helen Goh’s recipe for chili crisp crackers (it’s from her book Baking & The Meaning of Life) and was sorry I hadn’t gone back sooner. They’re terrific!

I’ve still got a little more time in Paris, so I’ll be sending you news from here. In the meantime, let’s keep the faith: Spring will come! I spotted a daffodil, magnolia blossoms and plum flowers.

P.S. Tanya Bush’s “narrative cookbook” Will This Make You Happy: Stories & Recipes from a Year of Baking pubs today. [Bookshop // B&N // Amazon]. I’ll have a recipe from it for you next week.

NOT-REALLY-A-RECIPE FOR SWEET RUSKS

Makes an indeterminate number of cookies

INGREDIENTS

Stale, leftover muffins, loaf cakes, madeleines, cupcakes or other cakes

DIRECTIONS

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.

Slice whatever cakes you’ve got as thinly as you can. You don’t need to get perfect slices, they don’t all need to be exactly the same thickness and you don’t need to worry if some of the slices break — nothing’s more rustic than rusks. If you’ve got a loaf cake, think about cutting the slices in half or into sizes more the size of cookies.

Lay the pieces out in a single layer on the baking sheet and bake for about 25 to 50 minutes, or however long it takes for the slices to dry — the pieces should be crisp and golden, maybe brown. Turn the slices a few times as they bake. Sweets that are truly stale will take less time to crisp than moister leftovers — the thickness of the slices makes a difference, too — so check early and often and be prepared to go longer, if needed.

Cool on a rack.

STORING: Loosely covered or packed in a container, these will keep forever.