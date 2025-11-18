🚨 Before I write another word, here’s my annual Thanksgiving PSA 🚨

I’m sure that I’ve missed a bunch of things as I’ve been scooting around from bookstore to bookstore with Dorie’s Anytime Cakes — and Michael, too! If I missed your birthday, your email message or your picture of cake, I’m sorry. I’m also sorry that I let National Bundt Cake Day slip by. It was November 15 and while I didn’t celebrate it with you, I did have Bundt cake that day, that week, days before and days after too because, while it’s nice that Bundts have a special day in America, they’re an “anytime cake” chez me and in Dorie’s Anytime Cakes — shocking, I know (Bookshop // B&N // Amazon // More).

There are a baker’s dozen of Bundts in my new book, among them are:

Simplest, Plainest, Most Old-Fashioned — and Best-Tasting — Marble Cake (and no, I can’t say the name three times fast … can’t even say it once)

Illustrated by Nancy Pappas

Cafuné Corn Cake

Illustrated by Nancy Pappas

Jaíne’s Soft and Tender Brazilian Carrot Cake

Illustrated by Nancy Pappas

Holiday Bundt (it’s the cover cake)

Illustrated by Nancy Pappas

Almost Maida Heatter’s Buttermilk Lemon Bundt

Illustrated by Nancy Pappas

Poppy Seed Baby Bundts

Illustrated by Nancy Pappas

Bundts almost define the spirit and charm of anytime cakes. Because Bundt pans have curves and crenellations, crannies and swirls, they are effortlessly beautiful. (Is now the time to mention that I don’t like the way the word “effortlessly” is used these days for so many things that really do take effort to appear as though someone just tossed them off? I just slid my portable soapbox under my desk). They take to icing, glaze, frosting or showers of powdered sugar, but don’t need them; they’re generous and tall and serve a bunch of people; they’re sturdy, so you don’t have to fuss with them; and they’re excellent keepers, so you can put them on the kitchen counter, where they’ll beckon passersby to take another nibble.

If someone were on the fence about baking, a little unsure of whether it was for them or not, I’d suggest they bake a Bundt: The instant beauty and the seductive fragrance make even veteran bakers giggle with satisfaction. Knowing you can feel like that as often as you want — and that you can make people happy with what you’ve made — is the best incentive for bringing more bakers into the fold.

Shiny new pans

I have a lot of Bundt pans (this is just a sampling).

I love Bundt pans and I love Bundt cakes and when I see a new pattern, I’m as quivery as a Jell-O mold, which you can, of course, make in a Bundt pan. I refer you to the fabulous Casey Elsass and his book, What Can I Bring? Look at what he does in his Bundt pan.

(Also, look at the recipe for his Peach-Ginger Upside Down Cake — peaches may be out of season, but you can use frozen fruit or go for pears.)

I’m always inspired to bake, but adding two new, fabulously beautiful Bundt pans to my collection was another happy spur. Just last month, in honor of Bake From Scratch’s 10th Anniversary, Brian Hart Hoffman, the founder, along with his Baking School partner, Williams-Sonoma, launched a new line of mixes (there are cakes and cookies) and two copper-hued Bundt pans with gorgeous curves, Chateau and Avion.

I used Brian’s Avion pan and his Apple Cinnamon Doughnut Cake Mix to make a terrific cake, one with a texture that was convincingly “bake from scratch” tender.

Apple Cinnamon Doughnut Cake in an Avion Bundt pan

The devil’s in the details

And while I saw a lot of people making my Cocoa-Swirled Pumpkin Bundt (like here and here — I’m saving that one for Thanksgiving), I made The Devil’s Chocolate Cake. A few times.

The Devil's Chocolate Cake in Bake from Scratch's Chateau Bundt Pan

The cake is a winner, plain or topped with Glossy Chocolate Glaze. And if you’re looking for even more pizzaz, you can add whipped cream and cherries on top.

Photo: Mary Dodd

Or if you’re baking with a 4-year-old, as I was, sprinkles.

I’ve got a few tips for baking Bundts — scroll down and you’ll find them and the recipe for The Devil’s Chocolate Cake.

And a couple of ideas for Thanksgiving

It was — as it always is — a delight to be on air with Francis Lam of The Splendid Table. It was the Thanksgiving show and I was honored to share the time with Padma Lakshmi (her new book is Padma’s All-American).

During our chat, Francis asked me about Thanksgiving pie and I said that as much as I loved cake, I also love the tradition of pies at Thanksgiving and would be having pumpkin and (chocolate) pecan pies. AND there’d be cake: The Cocoa-Swirl Pumpkin Cake that I mentioned; the Morning, Noon and Night Thanksgiving Cake (a sweet potato loaf with marshmallow topping — I cake-ified the classic casserole) and I’m not sure what else, maybe the Harvest Cake or the Apple Custard Cake. TBD.

Let me know what you’re thinking of making or, if you’re more organized than I am, what you’ve already made and tucked away in the freezer.

A Few General Tips for Making Bundt Cakes

