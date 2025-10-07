Before I get started, a few shout-outs to friends with new cookbooks this fall (there are so many more and I’ll have more … and more).

David Lebovitz’s Ready for Dessert is out in the world. So is Samin Nosrat’s Good Things, Sally McKenney’s Sally’s Baking 101, Dan Pelosi’s Let’s Party, Polina Chesnakova’s Chesnok, Moko Hirayama and Omar Koreitem’s Mokonuts: The Cookbook, Joshua McFadden and Martha Holmberg’s Six Seasons of Pasta and, as of today, Linger by Hetty McKinnon. Aleksandra Crapanzano’s Chocolat is coming in a minute. And the fabulous Helen Goh’s Baking and the Meaning of Life pubs on the same day as Dorie’s Anytime Cakes: book twins! It’s an amazing season for cookbooks and Jenna Helwig has done a remarkable job of laying it out for us — take a look at her Epic List of 100+ titles.

If you’re an Amazon shopper, then you probably already know that today and tomorrow are Prime Days. If you’re shopping, I’d love it if you’d consider preordering Dorie’s Anytime Cakes — there’s still time for you to get the adorable little sampler I made for you (info here).

And now, back to today’s newsletter, which is also about a cookbook and very much about meatballs.

Bonjour! Bonjour!

I’d made myself a promise that before I left for Paris, I’d find a place on my sagging bookshelves for the stack of books that were in the kitchen, in my bedroom and piled under the otherwise sleek credenza that’s in the room that used to be Joshua’s. Of course this new batch didn’t slip seamlessly into place, shelving them involved unshelving dozens of books (sad) and giving them to the library (glad). I’m slow at most things, but I’m really slow when it’s anything to do with books — I’m constitutionally incapable of picking up a book without riffling through it.

Top row: shelves in NYC; middle row: shelves in CT; bottom row: Julia Child's Kitchen at the Smithsonian and (not so) new stacks

What did you make?

Sarah Kwak, she who edited Dorie’s Anytime Cakes (please tell me that you preordered a copy and that I’ll get to chat with you when I’m on the road), also edited a book that I love: Family Style: Elegant Everyday Meals Inspired by Home and Heritage [Bookshop / B&N / Amazon] by Peter Som. It’s the kind of book that makes you want to cook from it immediately and then cook again and again. If you don’t know Peter Som, I’m betting you’d like to. I had the chance to spend a morning with him when he came to my apartment to nibble financiers and talk with Kerry Diamond for the final issue of much-missed InStyle. Peter is a fashion designer, an terrific cook, the writer of a newsletter I read as soon as it lands and now an author. And — he’s as charming as he is talented.

So, as I was paging through Peter’s book, adding even more must-make bookmarks, I dashed a message off to Sarah asking her what recipes she’d cooked from the book. Here’s what she wrote:

Oh! I made quite a few of his actually—I think our pantries are really similar, so it was easy to make things on a whim while editing, maybe more so than usual. The burnt miso cinnamon toast was good. I started adding parmesan to Asian broths and soups because of him. The hoisin meatballs are fab. The shrimp stir fry, the lap cheong pasta, poached chicken, too. I liked his summer berry cake, and I’ve been meaning to make his chocolate hoisin cake and the basque cheesecake.

She said the hoisin meatballs were “fab” and I’d just stuck a sticky on that page. And since, as with Sarah, my pantry is similar to Peter’s, it was only the meat that I had to get from the market.

Photos: Linda Xiao for FAMILY-STYLE: Burnt Miso Cinnamon Toast // Pasta alla Lap Cheong // Poached Chicken with Two Dips // Chocolate Hoisin Cake with Fluffy Frosting

xoxoDorie is reader-supported! Upgrade or invite more friends to dine family-style!

Share xoxoDorie Newsletter

Jumbo dinner tonight / jumbo dinner the week after

There’s something about the word “jumbo” — can you say it without smiling? I can’t. And so, seeing “jumbo” right next to “meatballs” — also hoisin and gochujang — meant I was powerless not to set to work on them. I made the full recipe even though we were only going to be three for dinner that night, and then I froze the other five and pulled them out when we were five for dinner one week later. I made another batch of sauce for the encore meal, so that I’d have plenty — a good move because the sauce is scrumptious enough to eat by the spoonful.

Photo: Linda Xiao for FAMILY-STYLE

I misjudged my audience

Because the dish is spicy and because I know that some people don’t crave and love spice as much as I do, I wasn’t sure that my friends would be as crazy about these jumbos as I was, and so I roasted a side of salmon, too. The meatballs went first. And I got requests for the recipe! I didn’t take pictures that night, but I think I served the salmon and meatballs with quick-pickled cucumbers, So Good Miso Corn (from Everyday Dorie), some version of cervelle de canut and a green salad. Did I make coleslaw? Maybe. I can’t remember. What I remember perfectly is dessert: Jennifer’s Pavlova! Remember it? Did you make it?

I’m wondering about a meatball meal here in Paris. My friends were happy with my hamburgers. Whether they’ll go for a jumbo meatball with a just-as-jumbo personality … TBD. I’ll let you know.

Call a few friends. Tell them to head to your place. Roll up some meatballs. Toss a salad. Chill some beer. And serve everything just the way Peter and I did, family style.

📚 You can find more recipes in my latest book Baking with Dorie, and get ready for Dorie’s Anytime Cakes by pre-ordering at Bookshop.org, Barnes & Noble, RJ Julia (Signed) or Amazon.

ℹ️ Click here for helpful links while using Substack.

👋 Say hello and share what you're making on Facebook and Instagram.

HOISIN JUMBO MEATBALLS WITH GOCHUJANG GLAZE

Adapted from Family Style: Elegant Everyday Meals Inspired by Home and Heritage

Get your copy at Bookshop / B&N / Amazon

Here’s what Peter has to say: