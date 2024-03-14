Happy Pi(e) Day to All!
Bringing you sweet and savory pie recipes from the xoxoDorie archives.
There must be some highly erudite way to celebrate Pi Day, some way that depends on numbers, theories, problems and principles. But since math is not my strong suit — I took math and science for poets when I was in college — I’m going for the literal: Here’s a quintet of recipes for slice-em-up-and-eat-em pies. There’s a recipe for a supper pie (I almost wrote “super” and that would have been right too), a couple of sweet pies and one for a not-quite-classic crust — a good recipe for playing-arounders.
All of the recipes come from the xoxo Dorie archive, since these days, as many of you know, I’m on #TeamCake.
Bake, share and if math’s your jam, revel in today’s celebration.
I grew up with my mother’s chess pie made for every Christmas. I never knew there were so many varieties, and I’ve never seen a recipe like my mother’s that includes raisins and pecans as well as a bit of vinegar, cinnamon and nutmeg. I collect Chess Pie recipes and can’t wait to try this brown sugar one. Even though I’ve enjoyed many different versions ( hello, chocolate-orange chess pie!) all delicious, my mother’s recipe remains my unique favorite!
These look great. I'm definitely going to make the Chess Pie for Thanksgiving. I haven't had any since I lived in Tennessee many years ago.