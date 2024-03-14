There must be some highly erudite way to celebrate Pi Day, some way that depends on numbers, theories, problems and principles. But since math is not my strong suit — I took math and science for poets when I was in college — I’m going for the literal: Here’s a quintet of recipes for slice-em-up-and-eat-em pies. There’s a recipe for a supper pie (I almost wrote “super” and that would have been right too), a couple of sweet pies and one for a not-quite-classic crust — a good recipe for playing-arounders.

All of the recipes come from the xoxo Dorie archive, since these days, as many of you know, I’m on #TeamCake.

Bake, share and if math’s your jam, revel in today’s celebration.

Share

👋 Say hello and share what you're making on Facebook and Instagram.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Join BAKE AND TELL, our very own clubhouse so we can bake — and share— together. It has great recipes, riffable ideas & so much to learn from each other.