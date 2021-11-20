Hello! Hello!

We're inching closer to Thanksgiving and I'm already considering a bit of triage. I’m rethinking the number of sides I can make. I don’t have to make two different kinds of cranberry sauce. Really, I don’t. And I probably won’t. I say probably because I can’t trust myself to stick to a plan. Also, experience suggests that as close as T-giving is, it’s still too far away for me not to crumple up the list – yes, I make lists on paper – and do it all again. And differently.

But while I’m paring down the savories, I seem to be upping the sweets. I’ve already got a Cocoa-Cranberry Linzer Tart in the freezer ready to bake the morning of Thanksgiving. And I’ve got the dough for an Apple Galette rolled out, sandwiched between parchment and keeping the tart company in the freezer. And now that the fabulous Erin Jeanne McDowell has given me the recipe for her Brown Sugar Chess Pie to share with you, it looks like I’ll be making that too. I’ve already chosen the crust – her Oatmeal P…