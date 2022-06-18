Hello! Hello!

And a Happy Father’s Day to all who are celebrating – or being celebrated. For all of you, I’m proposing pie! Maybe not the traditional Pop’s Day dish – is there one? – but a good one, and a recipe that means a lot to me.

DOUBLE DAD’S DAY

The first time I made this pie was in 2020. On that Father’s Day, Michael and I were in our house in Connecticut, and so were Joshua and Linling, who was pregnant with the baby who, a couple of months later, would become the fabulous Gemma. Joshua and Linling are Manhattanites, but they’d been with us since March. And while I told myself that they came because they wanted to get out of the city, to be more isolated and to stretch, I knew it was because they were worried about us and wanted to help keep us safe. It made me grateful, it made me sad and it made the world, which was already spinning on an odd axis, seem more topsy-turvy. The only way I could set anything straight was to cook and bake. And so, I did. I loved having my family to…