The sour cream in this dough does a couple of good things – it makes the texture tender, a little flaky and a little cakey; and it also makes it just a touch tangy. The dough is very easy to roll and to work with, just be sure to chill it thoroughly after you make it.

If you fall in love with the dough – and I think you will – you can swap it for “regular” pie dough.

SOUR CREAM PIE DOUGH

Adapted from Baking with Dorie

