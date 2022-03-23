Hello! Hello!

When I started working on BAKING WITH DORIE, my idea was to write a book on savory baking. In fact, when I search for recipe docs, they’re still filed in my computer under SAVORY BOOK. I had a list of 125 savory recipes that I wanted to make. I began in the most orderly way (as I do with so many of my projects) and quickly devolved into semi-organized chaos (as I do with many of my projects). I’ve written 14 books and all but one (BAKING FROM MY HOME TO YOURS) was created by what I call whim-work: An idea strikes, I set to work on it and at some point, years later, I have a book that doesn't resemble my original outline at all. It's an on-the-edge way to work, but it seems to be my style.