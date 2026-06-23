xoxoDorie Newsletter

xoxoDorie Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ruth's avatar
Ruth
2d

It's all CSA at this time of year. Recipes barely needed, just fresh greens, baby turnips, sugar snaps chopped and added to rice salad, dressed with soy/rice vinegar/fresh ginger/garlic/sesame oil or dijon/lemon/olive oil. Roasted chickpeas or grilled chicken with zatar for topping. Flatbreads if I feel like turning on the oven. Salmon or tinned fish for variety. Waiting for tomatoes....

Reply
Share
susan goldberg's avatar
susan goldberg
2d

The sauce flavors definitely speak to the way my husband and I cook, and we love shiitake mushrooms, so this is a win-win! Enjoy your family next week and try to stay cool. I know it’s a challenge to find AC and ice cubes in Paris, so hoping for the best for you and Michael. 🧊❤️🇫🇷

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sweet Times, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture