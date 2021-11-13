Hello! Hello!

Miso's having its moment and I couldn't be more delighted. The flavor that we love in Asian cooking - the ingredient that's salty and sweet and savory and packed with umami - has found its way into our everyday cooking and baking. When it turns up on The Great British Baking Show, you know that every supermarket in the land will soon be stocking it. And hooray for that.

In case you missed it, last week was Caramel Week in the tent and Crystelle made a miso caramel - twice! Miso - fermented soybean paste - seems like a perfect ingredient for caramel, which is oddly bitter, even though it's made from sugar. The miso adds depth and a touch of mystery to what can be a somewhat one-note flavor. (Here's a recipe for miso caramel from Food 52.)

Miso is turning up as an increasingly popular ingredient in chocolate-chip cookies; a mix-in for rice; and a glaze for salmon. In fact, it was a miso-maple salmon recipe that sparked my idea to use the combination in a cake.

I'm in love with…