Want to Play Around with our group? Join here - xoxoDorie

Bonjour! Bonjour!

I had decided on a raspberry tart for my riff this month. I was all set to make one with a thin layer of lime cream and the berries turned stem side up so that I could fill each one with raspberry gelée – a bit of a fuss, but I knew it would be both good and beautiful – when my friend Jane Bertch introduced me to Jean-Luc, the tomato man, and just like that, I changed my mind. Jane is the founder of Paris’s most popular cooking school, La Cuisine Paris, where all the instructors are French chefs, all the classes are in English and every student I’ve ever met was happy, including Michael, who’s taken a couple of bread classes, and Joshua and Linling, who took a market tour that included returning to the school to cook lunch. Jane knows the food scene in Paris, so of course, as soon as Mr. Tomato set up his new stall in the Bastille market (he’s there on Sundays - look for the banner that says Point d'Alençon), Ja…