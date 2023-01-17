Hello! Hello!

I hope you’re easing into 2023 and finding some delight in the new year. Chez me, I’m happy to be back in my yellow kitchen, happy to be cooking and baking and yes, happy to be planning my next trip. I had a friend who said that she always felt best when she had a ticket to somewhere in her top drawer. I’m like that, even if these days my ticket is on my phone.

Upstairs-Downstairs Bread Baking

While I love to bake bread, the serious bread baking in our house takes place in the basement, where Michael has a sweet setup for mixing and baking large batches of sourdough breads and great pizzas: Here’s his recipe for pizza dough — it’s from Modernist Cuisine.

Bread baking chez Greenspan

The breads I usually make are enriched loaves, like my Daily Loaf (it’s the sliced bread above; here’s the recipe), brioche, babka and iced buns, with and without delicious fillings. But last week I made a loaf that was out of the ordinary for me and not in Michael’s bailiwick either.

The Bread That’s Chockablock with Nuts a…