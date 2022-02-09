How to make the Modernist pizza dough recipe
Stretch yourself for National Pizza Day
Bonjour! Bonjourno!
Even though I’m still in Paris, I couldn’t let National Pizza Day – it’s tomorrow – go by without a salute from afar. And a hat-tip to my in-house pizzaiolo, Michael.
When Michael and I got married, we made a deal – I’d cook, and he’d do the dishes – and we’ve kept it. Although over the years, Michael’s taken to cooking, but only certain things. He makes omelets – and he makes them really well. He cooks anything that needs grilling. He bakes sourdough bread (he’s been tending his starter for a decade). And, a few years ago, he started making pizza.
