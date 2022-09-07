Hello! Hello!

With back-to-school in full swing, it’s lunchbox time again. Afterschool-snack and anytime-snack time, too. It made me think that even if you're part of the Bento Brigade – I’m knocked out by the lunches on Instagram – or if, like my husband (about whom, more later), you're a committed sourdough baker, you'd want to have a terrific slicing loaf within reach at all times. It's what inspired me to make our first BAKE AND TELL project an enriched white bread. It's kind of a return-to-basics project, but with a loaf that's not entirely basic.