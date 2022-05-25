Hello! Hello!

I didn’t plan it this way, but today is strawberry day. Again. (It could also be strawberry-rhubarb day again – see Playing Around). I seem to be smitten. First it was the strawberry-rhubarb cake. And then the swoony pictures of strawberry pastries in swoony Paris. This time it’s a double-dip of berries paired with panna cotta and it’s pretty swell. Easier than it looks. Almost endlessly variably. And luscious, of course.

When was the last time you made panna cotta? Have you ever made it? I used to make it often and then – I didn’t. I’m not sure why I stopped, but I am sure that it’s going to be panna cotta now and all through the summer. It’s a no-bake back-pocket recipe (I love that expression) that gets made ahead (it needs time to set), is happy to hang out in the fridge for a day or two and can be dolled up with whatever fruit or jam you’ve got on hand. Or it can be served with just a drizzle of honey or a topping of crushed cookies or baked crunch. Or a spoonful of a…