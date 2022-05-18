Hello! Hello!

Remember when I was in Paris and my friend Meg Zimbeck, the founder of Paris by Mouth, went zipping around town shopping for dinner at my place? Remember when she returned with a fabulous assortment of pastries? Minutes after she took pictures of them, we served them to friends and whoooosh, they were gone. All that was left was the smiles.

Well, Meg's done it again. This time, she's rounded up some of the season's first strawberry pastries from shops in Saint Germain des Prés, my neighborhood and one of Paris by Mouth's most popular neighborhoods for their tours. And yes, I wish I were there to taste them all, but I'm so happy to look at them, to marvel at their beauty and to be inspired by their flavors.