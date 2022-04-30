Hello! Hello!

Call me a brat, but when it comes to picnics, I really only like them when the weather is not too this or not too that, when the drinks can be kept cold and the bugs can be kept at bay. I like real glasses, cloth napkins, real plates and knives that actually cut. I like a picnic table or cushy grass. I like a pretty view – extra points if there’s water that makes noise. And I like great food. But that doesn’t surprise you, I know.

For these reasons and more, the picnic I find most reliably terrific is the one that I can arrange on my dining room table. Or, when the weather is right, on my deck. And the kind of picnic I love most is the one where you just put a lot of things on the table and let everyone pick and pass and nibble and drink and chat without stopping. To get it right, you’ve got to do everything ahead of time – a good thing. You’ve got to plan on food that’ll be tasty at room temp or just out of the fridge. And you need dessert!