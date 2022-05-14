Hello! Hello!

I don’t remember when we planted the rhubarb bush, but I do remember a neighbor coming over to warn me that the leaves were poisonous and that I should be sure to keep Joshua away from them. Clearly, she didn’t know my kid – the only green things he ate were gummy bears, Swedish fish and the occasional string bean. Why would Mother Nature make something harmful so temptingly beautiful? Well, at least she gave us the stalks, which are totally safe, thoroughly delicious and in season now.