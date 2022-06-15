Choux and tell how yours turn out in BAKE AND TELL

Hello, Hello dear Playing-Arounders!

I hope you’ve had a good week making pâte à choux and one – or many – of its family members. Me? I’ve made so much choux dough that now even Michael, who’s never made a cream puff in his life (and who likely never will), can walk into the kitchen, sniff the air, know there’s choux in the oven and almost be able to tell if they’re ready to come out. Still, I know I won’t make a convert – he’s a bread baker through and through.

INSPIRATION FROM ACROSS THE OCEAN

Every month, I’ll send you at least one interesting riff on whatever we’re working on. For this month, I’ve fallen in love with a puff.

It was such a sweet moment of synchronicity when, almost the instant I decided that cream puff dough would be our first project, I found Edd Kimber’s recipe for what I think of as Popcorn Puffs! Edd, a Londoner whom many of you may know as The Boy Who Bakes, is a really creative baker. He had to be to win the first…