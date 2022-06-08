Hello! Hello!

And a big, happy welcome to our first Playing Around project. I’ve been dreaming about this for months, imagining what it would be like for us to bake together and now, here we are.

The idea is that during the month we, the members of the Playing Around // xoxoDorie club, will bake away, making a classic dessert, if that’s what we want, or playing around and coming up with our own inventions. And all through the month we’ll check in with each another in the “clubhouse” — actually, this is my favorite part: I can’t wait to see what you make!

MEET JUNE’S STAR BAKE: CREAM PUFFS

… or one of its dozen or so cousins

Our kick-off adventure is all about CREAM PUFFS. Well, really, it’s all about the dough, pâte à choux. I’m fascinated by pâte à choux and its riffability: It bats sweet or savory, and you can bake, boil and fry it! If you know of another dough like this, speak up — I’ve racked my brains and held back from calling it unique, but it just might be a one-off.

To get us start…