This is the dough from which so many good things spring. Think cream puffs and profiteroles, éclairs and Paris-Brest, gâteau St. Honoré, churros and beignets, my beloved gougères and more and more. The cream puff clan is large, delicious and fun. I’ve written about pâte à choux before, so here, I’m just going to give you the information you need to make this magical dough. I’m also going to bet that once you learn to make it, you’ll be making it often. And forever.