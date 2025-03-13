Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
6
4

Watch Dorie x Clare at Grubstack food festival

A recording of Dorie Greenspan and Clare de Boer's live video
Dorie Greenspan
and
Clare de Boer
Mar 13, 2025
6
4
Share
Transcript

I’ve decided to give up my day job and just hang with Clare.

Thank you

David Lebovitz
,
Jenny Rosenstrach
,
Emily Wilson
,
Maddie Burton
,
Olivia Weiss
, and many others for tuning into the live video with
Clare de Boer
!

Get more from Dorie Greenspan in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android
xoxoDorie Newsletter
xoxoDorie Newsletter
Authors
Dorie Greenspan
Clare de Boer
Writes The Best Bit Subscribe