Hello! Hello!

When I sent out my newsletter with the Peanut Butter Change-up Cookies, a bunch of you commented on Instagram, Facebook and right here on the newsletter, telling me about a gluten-free peanut butter cookie made with just three ingredients. Thank you! I love hearing from you, I love learning about what you like and, of course, I love getting a new recipe.

You know that thing that happens when you learn a new word? No sooner do you learn the word than you start to see and hear it everywhere. That’s what it was like with the Three-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookie. As soon as I learned about it, I began to see it all over the internet and in a few coffee shops, too. Just as I may have been the last person in America to see Dan Ackroyd’s imitation of Julia Child, I think I must have been the last human to make this cookie. But I’ve made up for lost time – I’ve made a couple of batches and so has Mary Dodd. If you can’t find peanut butter in our local supermarket, blame us!