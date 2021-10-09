Pro Tips: Recipe testing takeaways for home cooks
Mary Dodd shares a little of what she's learned as a recipe tester
Hello! Hello!
I was so happy to have the chance this week to introduce you to Mary Dodd, who has tested all my recipes for over ten years. And glad to give you a peek at how we test recipes. There'll be more behind-the-scenes peeks at cookbook-making coming soon. But first, more on what Mary has learned during a decade of recipe testing ...
When we started working together, Mary was an avid and terrific home baker and cook. She's become a terrific professional recipe tester, but she's never stopped cooking and baking at home for her family and friends. And that's important to me because I write for home cooks and bakers. I want people who are new to cooking and baking to have the same success with my recipes as people who can find their way around the kitchen with their eyes closed.
Scroll down for some of Mary's pro tips for those of us in home kitchens.
If you've got advice, tips, hacks, suggestions, things you've learned from your time in the kitchen, please tell us. We all want to kno…
