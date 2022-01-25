Bonjour! Bonjour!

Thank you to the person who messaged me to say that today is NATIONAL PEANUT BUTTER DAY! I know from friends in PR that every day is a “day,” but unless it’s someone’s birthday or has something to do with chocolate or cookies or cakes, pies or tarts, I usually just smile, shrug and move on. But National Peanut Butter Day! Now here’s a day worth celebrating, which is why I'm sending this Bulletin to you today and not waiting for our regular Tuesday meet-up.

It’s kind of fun that I’m championing peanut butter – I never eat it, although I think my husband and son could live on it. Actually, maybe Joshua did – he went through a “stage” when that was all he really loved and somewhere there’s a picture of him in a hotel room in Tokyo making a meal of milk in a glass bottle, a jar of Japanese peanut butter and a box of Ritz Crackers. These days, he’d be having sushi!

I’m not averse to PBJ sandwiches or the occasional swipe of peanut butter on a hunk of grainy bread or banana, …