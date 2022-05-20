Hello! Hello!

There’s so much to love in Jessie Sheehan’s new cookbook, SNACKABLE BAKES, 100 Easy-Peasy Recipes for Exceptionally Scrumptious Sweets and Treats, starting with the fact that you get exactly what the title promises. Jessie is the Queen of Easy Peasy! Also the First Lady of Fun – she has a knack for taking childhood favorites and making them exactly what you want now that you’re (kind of) grown up.