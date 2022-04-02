Hello! Hello!

The other night, Michael (husband) and Joshua (son) were talking about books. As conversations go, especially when books are the topic, it skittered around. When it landed on Michael apologizing for suggesting that Joshua read Isaac Asimov’s Foundation when he was too young (he also did that with Wind in the Willows, but that’s a whole other thing), I started thinking about the “right” time for things. Joshua did eventually read Foundation and then Empire and loved them. I never went back to Swann’s Way (please don’t hate me for that), although I keep promising myself I will because I’m a believer in “better late than never”.

I feel this way about baking too, which brings me to snickerdoodles.