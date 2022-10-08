Hello! Hello!

We’re having a French moment over here at xoxoDorie. I know, I know, I’m almost always having a French moment, but this one runs wide and deep. We had the great chocolate-chili cookies from Cookie Love in Paris, and the publication of Ann Mah’s novel, JACQUELINE IN PARIS (such a delight – don’t miss it!). We got to welcome Aleksandra Crapanzano’s beautiful new book, GÂTEAU, into the world (and our kitchens). And to launch financier month - we’ll be making the legendary French baby cakes every which way in October. Today we spend a little time with Frank “Cake Boy” Barron (if only) and his debut book, SWEET PARIS, which is a love letter to the city and an invitation to bake with him in his luminous atelier.