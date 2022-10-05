Hello! Hello!

I’ll be back home in Paris in less than two weeks! Because I’ll be taking you along — it’s fun to remember that this newsletter launched in Paris in 2021 and that we’ve been back there together a few times since — I thought you might want to get into the mood ahead of time. Of course, you could pull out your beret. Learn a new way to knot a scarf. Perfect a Saint-Germain cocktail. Read JACQUELINE IN PARIS. Or make the beautiful rose and cardamom cake from GÂTEAU. But I had a different something Parisian in mind for us, something that I think will make a great baking project for us this month: Financiers!

Just as I did with our previous projects — cream puffs, tart dough, ice cream and The Daily Bread — I’m sending the recipe out to you as a little dart of inspiration. After that, it’s all yours to play around with and make any way you’d like. If you want to play around with other bakers, then maybe you’d like to join Bake and Tell. Want to play solo? Play away.