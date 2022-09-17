An irresistible chocolate cookie recipe from Cookie Love
Of Paris, cookies and Jackie Kennedy
Hello! Hello!
This summer, when I was in Paris, my friend Ann Mah, organized a delicious date for us at Jean Hwang Carrant’s beautiful little shop in the 2nd arrondissement, Cookie Love. It was an afternoon of sweetness and a gift: I left with the recipe for Jean’s chocolate SSEB Cookies and I haven’t stopped making them since. They’re a cookie with a surprise, and while you’ll find a hundred moments to make and share them, one of my favorite moments was having Jean’s cookies at home in Connecticut while reading Ann’s new novel, JACQUELINE IN PARIS. Worlds collide.
