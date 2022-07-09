Bonjour! Bonjour!

According to Eat Your Books, the site that allows you to index your cookbook library so that you can find the chocolate cake recipe you love that’s in the book with the title you can’t remember, I’ve published something like 3,000 recipes. Maybe more. I don’t remember a lot of them – I’m surprised when people say they made a particular kind of pie and then report that it was mine. Really? When I search for the recipe and see it, of course I remember it. And most times I remember a lot about it – when I made it, where I was, who I shared it with, what everyone liked about it, how I might have changed it. The fun of recipes is so often what surrounds them. Delight is what surrounded this tart!

IT’S SO PRETTY

I can’t remember what the inspiration for this tart was – I wrote that I was channeling my inner French cook and I think I was – but I do remember that I made it for the first time in Paris. Four friends were coming to our apartment for dinner and I’d warned them that…