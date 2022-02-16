Bonjour! Bonjour!

I’m still in Paris, but I’m cooking with more Asian ingredients that ever. In part, it’s propinquity (what fun to find a place to use this word) - there are three good Asian shops just minutes from my apartment. Eight minutes, to be exact. That’s how long it takes me to walk door-to-door if I don’t stop at the Maubert-Mutualité market, join the line for croissants at Maison Isabelle or get lost among the beautifully tended cheeses at Laurent Dubois. The trio of small shops that draws me in like the proverbial kid to a candy store is just past the marketplace and between them they seem to have everything anyone could possibly need to cook dishes from Cambodia to China. And everything you need to play around with dishes from anywhere else, too.