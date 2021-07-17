Bonjour! Bonjour!

It's Friday and so it's a NIBLETS day.

I couldn’t stop thinking about those Parisian tomato salads with anchovies that I wrote about earlier this week. I loved them so much. And I liked that the dressing – the anchovy vinaigrette – reminded me of another terrific sauce: Provençal Anchoiade, used primarily for dipping vegetables (I’ve got a recipe for it in Around My French Table). This vinaigrette is milder – a little lighter on the anchovies, a little softer on the garlic and bit sprightlier because of the lemon.

I made it for a tomato salad, but it’s equally good over vegetables, particularly potatoes and cauliflower, and so good with hard-boiled eggs. If you’d like to, make a double batch: season half for the salad and then store the “extra” infused oil – without the lemon juice – in the fridge. Bring it to room temperature and then add the zest, juice, salt and pepper when you’re ready to use it.

ANCHOVY VINAIGRETTE

Makes about 1/2 cup