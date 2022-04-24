Hello! Hello!

I’m so excited about the Food Network’s Julia Child Challenge that I’m sending out this bonus, special-edition post. Yesterday, I wrote to tell you about the show – I was a judge on the finale – and to tell you about the amazing winner, Jaíne Mackievicz. (You know someone’s amazing when a fellow finalist, Bill Borman, amazing in his own right, referred to her as “beloved.”) Today, I’ve got a recipe and video from Jaíne, which Jaíne wrote and shot just for us.

THE ORANGE CAKE: IT WAS REALLY DIFFICULT!

When Jaíne and I talked during the week, I asked her what the hardest dish in the entire Challenge was for her to make, and then I asked her what her favorite dish was. The answer to both questions was the same: The Orange Cake.