The Orange Cake that won the judges' hearts
A recipe and video from Jaíne Mackievicz, winner of The Julia Child Challenge
Hello! Hello!
I’m so excited about the Food Network’s Julia Child Challenge that I’m sending out this bonus, special-edition post. Yesterday, I wrote to tell you about the show – I was a judge on the finale – and to tell you about the amazing winner, Jaíne Mackievicz. (You know someone’s amazing when a fellow finalist, Bill Borman, amazing in his own right, referred to her as “beloved.”) Today, I’ve got a recipe and video from Jaíne, which Jaíne wrote and shot just for us.
THE ORANGE CAKE: IT WAS REALLY DIFFICULT!
When Jaíne and I talked during the week, I asked her what the hardest dish in the entire Challenge was for her to make, and then I asked her what her favorite dish was. The answer to both questions was the same: The Orange Cake.
