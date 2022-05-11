Hello! Hello!

I’ve wanted to meet Christine Tobin for years and in one week I got to meet her – thank you Cherry Bombe Jubilee for bringing us together – and later to talk to her for a couple of hours about the thing she does so well: making food for film. Most recently and most spectacularly, Christine and her team made all the food (and there was endless food) for season one of Julia, the HBO Max series about how Julia Child became The French Chef. The bushel of baguettes, the roasted chicken, the petits fours and all the wonderful meals that Julia and Paul had at a Boston bistro. Every cup of tea and every soufflé – just think about getting a soufflé to literally rise to the occasion when a cast of dozens, lights and cameras are waiting for it – was on Christine’s to-do list. And she did it. Magnificently.

A QUICK WORD ON THE SERIES

I have been entranced by this series, by the writing, the actors – Sarah Lancashire is a wonderful Julia – the production and the glorious food, but I had…