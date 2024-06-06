Hello! Hello!

When I started creating recipes and writing about food, I had the habit of starting off negatively. I’d say something like, “You probably don’t like rutabaga,” and then I’d try to convince you of the error of your ways, continuing with a “but” — “but you’ll love it in this dish because blah, blah, blah.” It was a tick probably born of insecurity and one I still find myself returning to, especially when I’m writing about love-it-or-loathe ingredients. Today, the ingredient is anchovies and the urge to acknowledge its divisive nature is strong.

Let’s get this out of the way immediately — Anchovies: Love’em? Loathe’em?

And, if you’re not a fan, are you willing to try?

In the spirit of the remarkable

, who adores anchovies and probably has a t-shirt that says so, I’m just going to pass over their look, their aroma, their texture, their saltiness and the near impossibility of opening the cans they sometimes come in without spattering oil everywhere, and jump right to the recipes they can enliven.

More than Caesar Salad

Although if the only thing anchovies did was make a great Caesar dressing, that would be fine with me. (Or an anchovy vinaigrette, perfect for drizzling on tomato salad — you can find that in the archives below.)

I love Anna Hezel’s Tin to Table — also the reading title: Fancy, Snacky Recipes for Tin-thusiasts and A-fish-ionados. Covering anchovies, clams and cockles, mackerel, mussels, octopus, salmon, sardines, trout (I didn’t know that smoked trout was tinnable, but of course Anna did and she recommends three brands, including Trader Joe’s), and tuna (of course), Anna tells you everything you need to know about buying, storing and enjoying tinned treasures.

And yes, there are Caesar recipes aplenty: Lemony Caesar Dressing, Little Gems Caesar with Challah Bread Crumbs and Black Sesame, an intriguing recipe for Savory Anchovy and Tarragon Shortbread and one for Caesar Popcorn that’s irresistible — click here for the printable recipe.

Caesar Popcorn // Savory Anchovy and Tarragon Shortbread // Photos: Chelsie Craig

Prue Leith, Toast, Anchovies and Pears, Too

You might know Prue Leith from The Great British Bake-off (or The British Baking Show — I get confused about the titles in America and the UK) and might justly think of her as a baker, but Dame Prue has a bio that’s a mile long and includes owning her own restaurants, catering business and famous cooking school. She’s written eight novels, an autobiography (called I’ll Try Anything Once) and fifteen cookbooks. Her latest is Bliss on Toast, which includes the following dedication:

For John, who has eaten a lot of stuff on toast, not all of it bliss.

It’s an adorable book — about the size of two pieces of sandwich-bread — and as colorful as Prue’s dresses and glasses. And it’s got great ideas for things to have on toast, all kinds of toast. With everything from cheese and meat to vegetables and fish and even dessert — I’m liking the idea of bananas and ice cream with brandy syrup on (toasted) panettone.

But what stopped me was the anchovy toast. In part because Prue uses anchovy paste and mostly because of the delicious pear pickle that goes with it. Scroll down for the recipe.

Of course I’m tempted to say, “You probably don’t like anchovies, but … ” Really, it’s all I can do to contain myself.

OLD-FASHIONED ANCHOVY TOAST STICKS WITH PEAR PICKLE

Photo: Mary Dodd

GOOD TO KNOW BEFORE YOU START

Here’s what Prue has to say about this recipe: This is the simplest and most irresistible snack. Because it is so delicious, I've reckoned on two slices each. If you stack them as we have in the picture (see above), they will stay crisp while you eat them. We used to have this in coffee bars and pubs when I was young in South Africa, but you hardly ever see anchovy toast now.

Note on anchovy paste: You can buy it in tubes in supermarkets or blitz canned anchovies to a paste in a blender.

Makes 2 servings

INGREDIENTS

For the anchovy toast

4 large slices of white sandwich bread

butter for spreading

about 2 tablespoons anchovy paste

For the pickle

2 large ripe pears, peeled and diced

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup water

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

squeeze of lemon juice

Photo: Mary Dodd

DIRECTIONS

Simmer the pickle ingredients together in a small saucepan with the lid on until tender (15-30 minutes, depending on the ripeness of the pears). Let cool.

Photos: Mary Dodd

Toast the bread to a good dark brown. Spread it generously with butter, then sparingly with anchovy paste.

Photos: Mary Dodd

Cut each piece of toast into 4 sticks and divide between 2 plates. Serve with the pear pickle.

Photo: Mary Dodd

