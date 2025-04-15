The dough is so easy to make that you could call it "child's play" — the proof is that I made it with Gemma (age 4+) and VV (age 3).

SWEET OR SAVORY GALETTE DOUGH

GOOD TO KNOW BEFORE YOU START

Versatility: I created this dough for galettes and it’s ideal for all kinds of free-form rustic tarts — it holds its shape beautifully — but it can also be used for traditional tarts and pies.

Plan ahead: The dough needs to be refrigerated for at least 2 hours (or frozen for 1 hour), so build in this time.

Double-up: You can easily double the recipe and keep a rolled-out round in the freezer for pop-up galette-making.

Woman or man vs machine: I always make the dough in a food processor. Yes, the machine is annoying to clean, but it makes great dough. But you know what: Gemma’s handmade (and slightly overworked) dough for Apple Galettes was very, very good, and she was a 4-year-old first-timer. If you want to make the dough by hand, work with cold butter, ice water and some rapidity and you’ll have splendid dough. Easy clean-up, too.

Patience: It takes more pulses and more time than you’d think to make the dough in a processor — don’t rush it.

Savory vs sweet: The basic dough is the same — see PLAYING AROUND

Makes 1 round

INGREDIENTS

For sweet dough (see below for savory)

1 1/2 (204 grams) cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

1 stick (8 tablespoons; 4 ounces;113 grams) very cold unsalted butter, cut into 16 pieces

1/4 cup (60 ml) ice water

DIRECTIONS

Put the flour, sugar, and salt in a food processor and pulse a couple of times to blend. Scatter the pieces of butter over the dry ingredients and pulse until the butter is cut into the flour. At first you’ll have a mixture that looks like coarse meal and then, as you pulse more, you’ll get small flake-size pieces and some larger pea- size pieces too. Add a little of the ice water and pulse, add some more and pulse and continue until all of the water is in. Then work in longer pulses, stopping to scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl if needed, until you have a dough that forms nice, bumpy curds that hold together when you pinch them. (See above)

If you’d like to make the dough by hand (see above), work in a large bowl, adding the ingredients as directed for working in a machine.

Gemma working on her dough by hand

Turn the dough out onto a work surface and knead it gently to bring it together. Gather the dough into a ball, flatten it into a disk and put it between two large pieces of parchment paper. Immediately roll the dough into an 11- to 12-inch round (or the size the recipe you’re making calls for). If you’re making a galette, don’t worry too much about getting the exact size or about having the edges of the round be perfect—ragged is pretty for a galette or other rustic tart. The dough will be thicker than you think it should be, and that’s fine—it’s what you need for a free-form pastry.

Slide the rolled-out dough, still between the sheets of paper, onto a baking sheet or cutting board and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or freeze for at least 1 hour. (The dough can be refrigerated, well wrapped, for up to 3 days or frozen for up to 2 months; thaw before using.)

When you’re ready to use the dough, let it sit at room temperature for a few minutes, just so that it’s pliable enough to lift and fold without cracking.

If you’re making a tart or pie rather than a galette, fit the dough into the pan and trim it or do as the recipe suggests. I often refrigerate the galette or pie crust before baking.

GETTING READY TO BAKE A TART CRUST OR PIE CRUST: Center a rack in the oven and preheat it to 375 degrees F.

Place the pan on a baking sheet, fit the chilled crust with a piece of parchment or foil and fill with dried beans or rice.

TO PARTIALLY BAKE: Bake for 20 minutes, then carefully remove the paper or foil and weights and bake for another 3 to 4 minutes, until only just firm; it shouldn’t take on color.

Transfer to a rack and let cool.

STORING: The rolled-out crust or the unbaked crust can be wrapped well and refrigerated for up to 3 days or frozen for up to 2 months. You can also freeze the baked crust (in the pan) for up to 2 months.

PLAYING AROUND: SAVORY GALETTE DOUGH

Reduce the sugar to 1 1/2 teaspoons, or omit it, and, if you’d like, increase the salt to 3/4 teaspoon.

xoxoDorie is a reader-supported newsletter. Upgrade or invite more friends to brush up on the basics.

📚 You can find more recipes in my latest book Baking with Dorie, and get ready for Dorie’s Anytime Cakes by pre-ordering at Bookshop.org, Barnes & Noble or Amazon.

ℹ️ Click here for helpful links while using Substack.